Bihar UGMAC 2026 Counselling: Registration & Choice Filling For MBBS, BDS, BVSc & BFSc Begins August 10

Bihar UGMAC 2026 Counselling: The Bihar Combined Entrance Competitive Examination Board (BCECEB) has announced the start of the Under Graduate Medical Admission Counselling (UGMAC) 2026 process for candidates seeking admission to MBBS, BDS, B.V.Sc. & A.H. and B.F.Sc. programmes in Bihar.

Online Registration and Application Form cum Choice Filling will commence from August 10, 2026, for the first round and the second round. Candidates can participate in UGMAC 2026 counselling who qualified in NEET UG 2026.

Candidates will get admissions on the basis of UGMAC 2026 merit list, which will be made with NEET UG 2026 merit list issued by National Testing Agency (NTA).

Bihar UGMAC 2026 Counselling: Important dates

Notice issued: August 7, 2026

Online registration begins: August 10, 2026

Choice filling begins: August 10, 2026

Choice filling: To be completed through the online Application Form-cum-Choice Filling process

Bihar UGMAC 2026 Counselling: Which courses are covered under Bihar UGMAC 2026?

UGMAC 2026 will cover admissions to undergraduate medical and allied programmes offered by government and private institutions in Bihar.

Candidates can seek admission to:

MBBS in government and private medical colleges

BDS in government and private dental colleges

B.V.Sc. & A.H. in government veterinary colleges

B.F.Sc. in government fisheries colleges

The counselling will cover eligible seats in the participating institutions in the state.

Bihar UGMAC 2026 Counselling: Steps to register

Eligible candidates can complete the process of registration and choice filling online.

Step 1: Visit the official website of Bihar Combined Entrance Competitive Examination Board and find the counseling section of UGMAC 2026.

Step 2: Register for UGMAC 2026 as per the requirement of the board. Candidates must provide all the required details carefully.

Step 3: Fill up the online application form with all the necessary personal, educational and NEET UG related details. Candidates must review the entire details before submission of the form.

Step 4: Upload the certificates for those candidates claiming specific categories/quotas. The certificates are:

DQ certificate, wherever applicable

NRI certificate, wherever applicable

Minority certificate, wherever applicable

Ward quota certificate, if claiming ward quota seat

For ward quota seats, the certificate must be issued by the Registrar of Bihar Animal Sciences University.

Step 5: Make the fee payment as per the process prescribed in the prospectus and detailed advertisement of UGMAC 2026.

Step 6: After fulfilling all the above application requirements, candidates can use the choice filling option to fill the desired courses and colleges.

UGMAC 2026 counselling based on NEET UG merit

BCECEB will prepare the UGMAC 2026 merit list based on the merit list/rank of NEET UG 2026 conducted by the National Testing Agency.

This means candidates participating in the Bihar counselling process must have qualified in NEET UG 2026 and meet the eligibility requirements prescribed for the respective courses.

Candidates should also make sure that any certificate required for a special category or quota is issued by the appropriate authority before submitting their application.