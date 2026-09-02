Bihar TRE 4.0 Registration Begins September 21 At bpsc.bihar.gov.in; Check Exam Date, Vacancies

Bihar TRE 4.0 Registration: The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) is set to begin the online application process for the School Teacher Recruitment Examination (TRE 4.0) on September 21, 2026. The application schedule has been revised following amendments to Advertisement No. 14/2026.

The earlier application process was scheduled to begin on September 1. Candidates who meet the eligibility requirements will be able to apply through the official BPSC website once the revised application window opens.

The Commission is scheduled to conduct the TRE 4.0 examination from September 22 to September 27, 2026.

Bihar TRE 4.0 vacancy details

The recruitment drive covers teaching posts at the primary, middle, secondary and higher secondary levels.

As per the given information, the first recruitment notice talked about 32,388 vacancies. After revision by the Bihar Government, an additional 111 music teacher vacancies have been included, making the revised total number of vacancies as 33,385 vacancies.

However, candidates are advised to refer to the revised advertisement of BPSC for the complete vacancy list before applying.

Bihar TRE 4.0 important dates

Online Registration Start Date: September 21, 2026

TRE 4.0 Exam: September 22 to September 27, 2026

Last Date to Apply: Will be updated soon

Exam Centre: The examination shall be held at the respective exam centre in Bihar state.

Important: BPSC has not yet announced the last date to apply for the TRE 4.0 exam application. Candidates are advised to frequently visit the official website of BPSC for further details regarding the application process.

Preparation: Candidates are advised to get their application-related documents ready as per the revised advertisement.

Bihar TRE 4.0 eligibility criteria

Eligibility criteria will depend upon the nature of the teaching post and subjects. It is advisable that candidates refer to the revised advertisement before applying for a post.

Generally, candidates might have to satisfy the following eligibility criteria:

Candidates must hold the qualifying academic and teacher education qualifications for the post.

Depending upon the nature of the post, candidates may have to satisfy the qualifying educational qualifications such as Class 12, graduate or postgraduate degree.

As per the nature of the post, qualifying teacher training qualifications would include qualifications like D.El.Ed., B.Ed. or B.A.-B.Ed. integrated programme, respectively, as per the requirements of the post.

Also, candidates might be required to qualify in the qualifying Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) such as CTET, BTET and STET, depending upon the post being applied for.

Secondary and higher secondary teacher posts usually require candidates to have the qualifying academic qualifications in the concerned subjects.

The prescribed age limit depends upon the nature of the post, while the age relaxation for the reserved categories would apply as per government rules.

Steps to apply

Once the application portal is opened, candidates can proceed as follows:

Step 1: Go to the BPSC official website.

Step 2: Click on the TRE 4.0 application link.

Step 3: Register yourself and sign in using the necessary credentials.

Step 4: Fill in the application form using the necessary information.

Step 5: Upload the necessary documents using the prescribed format.

Step 6: Pay the application fee, if any.

Step 7: Recheck all the information before submitting the form.

Step 8: Save the last application form as well as the confirmation page.

The Advertisement No. 14/2026 shall be considered the last one with respect to vacancy number, eligibility criteria, age limit, application fee and other details regarding recruitment.