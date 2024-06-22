Bihar TET Exam Postponed Due To 'Unavoidable Circumstances'; New Dates To Be Announced Soon | Representational image

The Teacher Eligibility Test (TET), which was supposed to take place between June 26 and 28, has been postponed by the Bihar School Examination Board citing "unavoidable circumstances." The board stated in a notification that a revised exam date will be released shortly.



Only after passing the Teacher Eligibility Test will employed teachers be granted state employee status. In Bihar, TET will be administered to prospective teachers of elementary, middle, and upper secondary education.

Official Notice

According to the official notice, as per the Release No. PR 238/2024, teacher candidates who are scheduled to take the Competency Test of Local Body Teachers, 2024 (Second), all District Education Officers, all District Programme Officers (Establishment), and all parties involved are hereby notified that the Competency Test, 2024 (Second), which was scheduled to take place in two shifts from June 26 to June 28, 2024, has been postponed due to unforeseen circumstances. The official notice states, "The date of conduct of the said examination will be published later."

UGC NET & NEET UG 2024

Exam postponement occurs in the context of the UGC-NET and NEET-UG paper leaks, which caused the former to be cancelled. On Thursday, June 20, Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan revealed the rationale for the UGC-NET cancellation. He said that the exam was called off after it was discovered that the question paper had been leaked on the darknet. A hidden portion of the internet that is inaccessible to search engines is known as the "dark web," or "darknet." The majority of users on the dark web are anonymous and untraceable, and they frequently transact with cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin.