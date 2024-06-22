 Bihar TET Exam Postponed Due To 'Unavoidable Circumstances'; New Dates To Be Announced Soon
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationBihar TET Exam Postponed Due To 'Unavoidable Circumstances'; New Dates To Be Announced Soon

Bihar TET Exam Postponed Due To 'Unavoidable Circumstances'; New Dates To Be Announced Soon

Only after passing the Teacher Eligibility Test will employed teachers be granted state employee status. In Bihar, TET will be administered to prospective teachers of elementary, middle, and upper secondary education.

Siksha MUpdated: Saturday, June 22, 2024, 12:36 PM IST
article-image
Bihar TET Exam Postponed Due To 'Unavoidable Circumstances'; New Dates To Be Announced Soon | Representational image

The Teacher Eligibility Test (TET), which was supposed to take place between June 26 and 28, has been postponed by the Bihar School Examination Board citing "unavoidable circumstances." The board stated in a notification that a revised exam date will be released shortly.

Only after passing the Teacher Eligibility Test will employed teachers be granted state employee status. In Bihar, TET will be administered to prospective teachers of elementary, middle, and upper secondary education.

Official Notice

According to the official notice, as per the Release No. PR 238/2024, teacher candidates who are scheduled to take the Competency Test of Local Body Teachers, 2024 (Second), all District Education Officers, all District Programme Officers (Establishment), and all parties involved are hereby notified that the Competency Test, 2024 (Second), which was scheduled to take place in two shifts from June 26 to June 28, 2024, has been postponed due to unforeseen circumstances. The official notice states, "The date of conduct of the said examination will be published later."

UGC NET & NEET UG 2024

Exam postponement occurs in the context of the UGC-NET and NEET-UG paper leaks, which caused the former to be cancelled. On Thursday, June 20, Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan revealed the rationale for the UGC-NET cancellation. He said that the exam was called off after it was discovered that the question paper had been leaked on the darknet. A hidden portion of the internet that is inaccessible to search engines is known as the "dark web," or "darknet." The majority of users on the dark web are anonymous and untraceable, and they frequently transact with cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mastering CBSE Class 10 Syllabus: A Guide To Essential CBSE Class 10 Reference Books

Mastering CBSE Class 10 Syllabus: A Guide To Essential CBSE Class 10 Reference Books

Bihar TET Exam Postponed Due To 'Unavoidable Circumstances'; New Dates To Be Announced Soon

Bihar TET Exam Postponed Due To 'Unavoidable Circumstances'; New Dates To Be Announced Soon

NEET-UG 2024: Centre Notifies Stringent Law That Was Passed In February To Prevent Paper Leaks &...

NEET-UG 2024: Centre Notifies Stringent Law That Was Passed In February To Prevent Paper Leaks &...

6 New Centres, Strict Security Assigned For 1,563 Candidates Taking NEET UG 2024 Re-Exam Tomorrow

6 New Centres, Strict Security Assigned For 1,563 Candidates Taking NEET UG 2024 Re-Exam Tomorrow

Public Examinations Act 2024 Comes Into Effect Amid NEET UG, UGC-NET Row

Public Examinations Act 2024 Comes Into Effect Amid NEET UG, UGC-NET Row