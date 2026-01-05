Bihar STET Result 2025 To Be OUT Today At bsebstet.org; Check Details Here | Website (https://bsebstet.org/)

Bihar STET Result 2025: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) is allbset to release the Bihar Secondary Teacher Eligibility Test (STET) Results 2025 today, January 5.

According to recent media reports, the BSEB Chairman has stated that the review process is complete and the results are ready to be released. Although the BSEB has not declared a precise timing, the results are expected to be available at any moment during the day.

Bihar STET Result 2025: Steps to check the result

Candidates can check their results by following the processes outlined below:

Step 1: Visit the official website: bsebstet.org.

Step 2: Click on the link for Bihar STET Results 2025.

Step 3: Enter your UserID and Password. Click the submit button.

Step 4: The scorecard will display on the screen.

Step 5: Download the PDF and print for future use.

Bihar STET Result 2025: Details mentioned on scorecard

Candidate’s name

Roll number

Paper appeared for (Paper 1 or Paper 2)

Subject name

Marks obtained

Qualifying status

Candidates are advised to carefully verify all the details mentioned on the scorecard.

Bihar STET Result 2025: What's next?

Candidates who pass the Bihar STET 2025 will be entitled to apply for teaching positions in government secondary and upper secondary schools in Bihar. The STET qualification is required for future teacher recruitment processes run by the state government.

Candidates are recommended to keep visiting the official website for the most recent changes.