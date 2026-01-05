 Bihar STET Result 2025 Declared At bsebstet.org; Direct Link Here
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationBihar STET Result 2025 Declared At bsebstet.org; Direct Link Here

Bihar STET Result 2025 Declared At bsebstet.org; Direct Link Here

The Bihar School Examination Board has declared the Bihar STET Result 2025 on January 5, 2026. Candidates who appeared for the CBT exam can check their results and download scorecards from the official website, bsebstet.org.

SimpleUpdated: Monday, January 05, 2026, 05:23 PM IST
article-image
Bihar STET Result 2025 To Be OUT | Website (https://bsebstet.org/)

Bihar STET Result 2025: The Secondary Teacher Eligibility Test (STET) 2025 results were released by the Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) on January 5, 2026. Candidates' subject knowledge and teaching aptitude for secondary and upper secondary levels were evaluated in the computer-based test (CBT) format. On the official website, bsebstet.org, candidates who took the test can now view their results and get their scorecards.

Bihar STET Result 2025: Steps to check the result

Candidates can use the procedures listed below to view their results:

Step 1: Go to bsebstet.org, the official website.

FPJ Shorts
Mumbai: Konkani Community Protests Against Uddhav Thackeray At Worli Over 'Chatam' Remark On Ameet Satam | WATCH
Mumbai: Konkani Community Protests Against Uddhav Thackeray At Worli Over 'Chatam' Remark On Ameet Satam | WATCH
Oppo A6 Pro 5G With 7,000mAh Battery, 50-Megapixel Rear Camera Launched In India: Price, Specifications
Oppo A6 Pro 5G With 7,000mAh Battery, 50-Megapixel Rear Camera Launched In India: Price, Specifications
Unique Indian Village Where A Simple Handshake Could Result In Fines Up To ₹3,000; Tourist Shares Video Of Life In Malana, Himachal Pradesh, And Its Strange Rules
Unique Indian Village Where A Simple Handshake Could Result In Fines Up To ₹3,000; Tourist Shares Video Of Life In Malana, Himachal Pradesh, And Its Strange Rules
'Catch-Neuter-Vaccinate-Return Only Sustainable Solution To Stray Dog Issue': Rajya Sabha MP Renuka Chowdhury To SC
'Catch-Neuter-Vaccinate-Return Only Sustainable Solution To Stray Dog Issue': Rajya Sabha MP Renuka Chowdhury To SC

Step 2: Select the Bihar STET Results 2025 link.

Step 3: Input your password and UserID. Press the "Submit" button.

Step 4: The scorecard will appear on the screen.

Step 5: Print the PDF after downloading it for later use.

Bihar STET Result 2025: Details mentioned on scorecard

Candidate’s name

Roll number

Paper appeared for (Paper 1 or Paper 2)

Subject name

Marks obtained

Qualifying status

Bihar STET Result 2025: Qualifying statistics

The applicants' performance in both Paper 1 and Paper 2 is reflected in the Bihar STET 2025 result. 2,56,301 of the 4,42,214 candidates who took the test qualified, yielding an overall pass rate of 57.96%. 1,54,145 candidates passed Paper 1 to be eligible to teach Classes 9 and 10, and 1,02,156 candidates passed Paper 2 to teach Classes 11 and 12.

Candidates are advised to carefully verify all the details mentioned on the scorecard.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Edward Varghese Credits IIT Hyderabad’s OCS And Academic System After Getting Rs 2.5 Crore Offer;...

Edward Varghese Credits IIT Hyderabad’s OCS And Academic System After Getting Rs 2.5 Crore Offer;...

Bihar STET Result 2025 Declared At bsebstet.org; Direct Link Here

Bihar STET Result 2025 Declared At bsebstet.org; Direct Link Here

NEP 2020 And Vocational Education: No Progress Seen

NEP 2020 And Vocational Education: No Progress Seen

Mumbai: Viral Video Of Dug-Up Road, AQI Hitting 385 Near Khar School Sparks Health Alarm | WATCH

Mumbai: Viral Video Of Dug-Up Road, AQI Hitting 385 Near Khar School Sparks Health Alarm | WATCH

HSNC University’s Fit Bharat Club Team Flags Off Kashmir–Kanyakumari Climate Change Cycling...

HSNC University’s Fit Bharat Club Team Flags Off Kashmir–Kanyakumari Climate Change Cycling...