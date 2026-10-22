Bihar STET 2026 Exam Postponed: November 4 Test Rescheduled To November 21; Revised Admit Cards On October 24

Bihar STET 2026 Exam Postponed: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has rescheduled the Secondary Teacher Eligibility Test (STET) 2026 examination scheduled for November 4. The examination will now be conducted on November 21, 2026, according to an official notice issued by the board.

#Bihar #BSEB #BiharBoard@BiharEducation_@mkrtiwari_bjp@samrat4bjp https://t.co/fYBbwOIYhj — Bihar School Examination Board (@officialbseb) October 22, 2026

The decision has been taken due to the conduct of examinations by the Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS) and Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti (NVS) on November 4.

Candidates affected by the change will be issued revised admit cards on October 24, 2026. They can check the latest updates and access their admit cards through the official STET website at stetregistration.cbrt.co.in

Bihar STET 2026: Revised Exam Date And Admit Card Schedule

As per the revised schedule, only the STET examination scheduled for November 4 has been postponed to November 21. The board has clarified that examinations scheduled for other dates will be conducted according to the previously announced programme.

Candidates appearing for the rescheduled examination should download their revised admit cards once they are released and check the updated examination date and other details.

Steps to download Bihar STET Revised Admit Card 2026

The following procedure may be followed by candidates to obtain their admit cards that have been revised:

Step 1: Go to the official website https://stetregistration.cbrt.co.in/.

Step 2: Click on the Bihar STET 2026 revised admit card link.

Step 3: Enter the necessary details to log in.

Step 4: View the revised admit card on the screen.

Step 5: Take a print out for it and carry during the exam.

Candidates are expected to take their revised admit cards to the examination centre and follow all the instructions provided in the admit card.

Bihar STET 2026: Important instructions for candidates

Candidates who have got their exam postponed need to be aware of the new date and get a new admit card from the 24th of October. The candidates need to visit the official site for any updates given by BSEB.

The board has made it clear that the postponement is for the exams that are going to happen on 4th November. Students who will appear in other exams should adhere to the current schedule.