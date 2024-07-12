Bihar Secondary Teacher Eligibility Test 2024 Answer Key OUT, Know How To Check

Representative Image

On July 12, 2024, the Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) published the answer key for the BSEB Secondary Teacher Eligibility Test 2024. Applicants can go to secondary.biharboardonline.com, the official website of BSEB, to view the answer key if they have taken the exam.

As per the official website, candidates have until July 15, 2024, at 11:59 p.m. to review the answer key and submit any objections.

Assume that candidates would like to provide any criticisms regarding the answer key. If so, they can do so by selecting the objection submission option on the official website and paying the ₹50/-recommended fee per objection via debit card, credit card, or net banking. Only online submissions will be accepted for objections.

How to check?

Applicants can view the answer key by submitting their login credentials. To access the answer key, enter your login information, such as your application number and birthdate.

-Go to secondary.biharboardonline.com, the official website of BSEB.

-On the main page, look for the link to view the BSEB STET Answer Key 2024 and click it.

-Candidates must enter their login information on a new page in order to view the answer key.

-Check the answer key and file any objections by selecting the appropriate option and paying the required amount.

-After submitting the form, print a copy of it for your records.

-Check out the official website for additional details.

Bihar STET 2024

The dates of the Phase 1 Bihar STET exam were March 1, 2024, through March 20, 2024. Registration for the BSEB STET 2024 phase 2 examination will open on July 26, 2024, and close on August 11, 2024, according to the official schedule. The dates of the Phase 2 Bihar STET 2024 exam are set for September 10, 2024, to September 30, 2024.