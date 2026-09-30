Bihar School Tragedy: 7-Year-Old Class 1 Student Dies, 3 Injured After Staircase Collapses In Khagaria; Probe Ordered | Video | X / ANI

Khagaria: A seven-year-old girl died and three other students were injured on Wednesday, after a staircase of a government primary school collapsed in Bihar’s Khagaria district, officials said.

The incident took place around 10 am at Amni village in Mansi police station area.

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The deceased has been identified as Ritika Kumari, a Class-1 student of the primary school.

DM Vikram Virkar said the District Education Officer (DEO) has been directed to investigate the incident and submit a report within 24 hours.

The injured students have been admitted to the Sadar Hospital.

“The staircase of the school suddenly collapsed, trapping several students. A seven-year-old girl died, while three others suffered injuries,” Mansi SHO Deepak Kumar said.

A compensation amount of Rs 4 lakh has been provided to the kin of the deceased, and further investigation is underway, he said.

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