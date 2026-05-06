Bihar School Examination Board Intermediate Special Practical Exams To Be Held On May 13 & 14; Issues Guidelines

The Bihar School Examination Board has announced that the practical examinations for the Intermediate Special Examination 2026 will be conducted on May 13 and May 14 at designated centres across the state.

In an official notice issued by the board, centre superintendents, district education officers and district programme officers have been directed to complete all preparations in advance to ensure the exams are conducted smoothly and within the scheduled time.

The board said the institutions selected as examination centres will function under the direct responsibility of the principal acting as the centre superintendent.

Exam materials sent to district offices

According to the board, all examination materials required for the practical exams were packed centre-wise and dispatched to district education offices on May 5 through the board’s special messenger.

These materials include answer sheets, marks foils, attendance sheets, absence sheets, envelopes, poly bags, corrugated boxes, appointment letters for centre superintendents, guidelines and other confidential documents.

The materials will be available for collection from district education offices from May 6 onwards. Centre superintendents or their authorised representatives have been asked to collect them and verify the contents carefully.

Centres told to check confidential material

The board has made it clear that every examination centre must check whether it has received all confidential materials according to the number of candidates appearing from affiliated Plus Two schools and colleges.

If any document or examination material is found missing, the matter must be reported immediately to the district education officer’s office so that it can be addressed without delay.

The notice further states that if any shortage is discovered after collection, centre heads should also immediately inform the Controller of Examinations (Higher Secondary) and other designated officials so the issue does not affect the conduct of the examination.

Records must be submitted by May 15

After the practical examinations conclude, all related records and examination documents must be submitted to the board’s special messenger at the district education officer’s office on May 15.

The board has warned that any delay in conducting the examination or any lapse that creates difficulty in preparing a student’s result will be the responsibility of the centre superintendent.

The notification has been issued under Advertisement No. PR 97/2026 by the Controller of Examinations (Higher Secondary), Bihar School Examination Board.