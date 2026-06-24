Bihar School Examination Board Announces Crossword Competition 2026 For Class 9–12 Students; Registration Open Till July 5

BSEB Crossword Competition 2026 For Class 9–12 Students: In an effort to promote language skills, analytical thinking and intellectual development among school students, the Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has announced the launch of the BSEB Crossword Competition 2026. The competition is open to students studying in Classes 9 to 12 in government schools and BSEB-affiliated institutions across Bihar.

The board has invited eligible students to register online through the BSEB Crossword App or the official competition portal. Registration will begin on June 25, 2026, and remain open until July 5, 2026.

BSEB Crossword Competition 2026 For Class 9–12 Students: Competition format and stages

According to the board, the competition will be conducted in two stages,district level and state level. Participants will be required to solve crossword puzzles designed to test their vocabulary, reasoning ability and subject knowledge.

BSEB Crossword Competition 2026 For Class 9–12 Students: Important details

Registration Dates: June 25 to July 5, 2026

Registration Fee: Free

Registration: June 25–July 5, 2026

Online Practice Session: July 6–9, 2026

District-Level Online Competition: July 10–26, 2026

District Winners Announcement: July 27–28, 2026

State-Level Offline Competition (Patna): July 30, 2026

BSEB Crossword Competition 2026 For Class 9–12 Students: Steps to Apply

Download the BSEB Crossword App from Google Play Store or the APK link available on the website.

Open the app or visit the official portal.

Complete the free registration process.

Log in and participate in the crossword challenges during the competition period.

BSEB Crossword Competition 2026 For Class 9–12 Students: How the competition will be conducted

After registering, students can take part in an online practice session before the main contest begins. During the competition period, a new crossword puzzle will be uploaded every day at 4 PM through the app and website. The puzzle will remain available until 4 PM the following day.

Students who solve the puzzle correctly in the shortest amount of time will earn the highest points. Rankings will be prepared based on accuracy and speed.

The top performers from each district will qualify for the next stage. The state-level competition will be held offline at the board headquarters in Patna, where district teams will compete for top honours.

BSEB Crossword Competition 2026 For Class 9–12 Students: Prize money details

District Level

1st Prize: ₹8,000 + gifts

2nd Prize: ₹6,000 + gifts

3rd Prize: ₹4,000 + gifts

State Level

1st Team: ₹11,000 per participant + books

2nd Team: ₹8,000 per participant + books

3rd Team: ₹6,000 per participant + books

4th Team (Consolation): ₹4,000 per participant + books

Students seeking additional information can contact the BSEB helpline numbers 9097132348 and 7488121496 or write to info.jndsystem@gmail.com.

The board has been advised schools to ensure maximum participation so that students can benefit from this academic and skill-building initiative.