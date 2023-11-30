Bihar School Board To Recognize Top Students, Reward Them With Cash Prizes, Laptop

Bihar School Examination Control Board Logo | File photo

The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) intends to recognize and reward students who place first in both the Inter and Matriculation exams for their exceptional academic, physical, and mental qualities. On December 3, which is Medha Diwas and the birth anniversary of Dr. Rajendra Prasad, the first President of India, this celebration is planned. A special group of 120 students who performed exceptionally well on the 2023 Inter and Matriculation exams will be recognized at the Medha Diwas Celebration 2023.

Nine students in the top six of the Inter-Science category, thirteen in the Commerce category, and eight in the Arts category make up the recognized students. Ninety-nine students have simultaneously come in the top 10 of the matriculation exams. The state's top 10 matriculators overall as well as the top 6 in each of the three intermediate streams will be recognized by the Bihar School Examination Board.

Prizes & Rewards

Students securing fourth to tenth rank will also receive recognition. Students who come first in the annual Matriculation and Inter (Commerce, Arts, and Science) exams will receive a reward of Rs 1 lakh each, while those who come second will receive Rs 75,000 each. The winners in third place, however, will each get Rs 50,000.

In addition, a laptop, Kindle e-reader, medal, and citation will be given to each winner. In addition, students who place fourth and sixth in the Inter Annual Examination, 2023, will receive a laptop, citation, and medal worth Rs 15,000 apiece. In the same way, students who place 4–10 in the Matriculation Annual Examination 2023 will get Rs 10,000 each, plus a laptop, citation, and medal.

Officers Will Also Be Recognized

Additionally, district officers and district education officers from all around the state who have significantly contributed to the inter and matriculation annual examination's successful administration in 2023 will be recognized by the examination committee. Dignitaries and representatives from the board and education department will be present at the ceremony.