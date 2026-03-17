Bihar: Sarkari Tricycle Given To Disabled Schoolgirl Breaks Within Days; Sparks Fresh Outrage On Social Media

Bihar: A video of a schoolgirl named Soni Kumari from Bihar's Gopalganj district recently went viral on social media, showing her walking nearly two kilometers to school despite having disabilities in both legs. Following the video's social media outcry, several social media users, activists, and celebrities called for the district administration to step in. The Gopalganj authorities visited the girl's village. They handed her a tricycle and posted the pictures on social media.

Tricycle Broken

However, within four days of receiving the tricycle, reports and videos surfaced indicating that it had already broken down and stopped working. According to a video shared by the X User named Chapra Zila, the girl was not given an electric wheelchair and her tricycle deteriorated within a week. In a clip, the tricycle seems to have broken with tire punctures.

What do Social Media Users Say?

The incident sparked strong reactions on social media, with many users criticising the system's operation and accusing authorities of putting publicity ahead of genuine assistance, with many questioning the quality of the equipment provided to the girl.

Social media users claimed that the tricycle was of extremely poor quality or had been refurbished solely for public relations purposes. Critics accused officials of prioritizing a photo op over providing long-term assistance to someone who truly needed it.

A few days ago, a video went viral of a schoolgirl with disabilities in both legs walking nearly two kilometers to her school.



Many people, including celebrities, raised the issue and demanded that the Gopalganj (Bihar) administration provide her with a hand-tricycle. After… pic.twitter.com/cIcOlCj5wr — THE SKIN DOCTOR (@theskindoctor13) March 16, 2026

Social media users described the situation as "Indian bureaucracy in 16 seconds," alleging that officials could have provided a battery-operated electric tricycle or wheelchair but instead gave a basic manual tricycle worth around Rs 10,000, which broke down within days. One user claimed that government officials frequently distribute extremely low-quality items.

Indian bureaucracy in 16 seconds! They could have given a battery operated electric tricycle, but they gave this 10,000 rupees manual tricycle and did a photo op to showcase their job.

Leeches! https://t.co/hrzghdfOBz — Shubhendu (@BBTheorist) March 16, 2026

Some users also tagged actor Sonu Sood and Bihar MLA Maithili Thakur, urging them to help the girl if the viral update is true, while others urged Gopalganj authorities and Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar to look into the matter and provide proper assistance.