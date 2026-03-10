Bihar Police SI Result 2026 Expected Anytime Soon At bpssc.bihar.gov.in; Check Steps To Download Merit List

Bihar Police SI Result 2026: The Bihar Police Subordinate Services Commission will likely reveal the results of the Bihar Police SI Preliminary Examination shortly. To stay informed about the Bihar Police SI Result 2026, candidates who took the preliminary exam can continue to visit the official website. Once the evaluation procedure is over, the preliminary results will be posted on the official website as a merit list.

On January 18 and 21, 2026, the Bihar Police SI Preliminary Examination was administered by the Bihar Police Subordinate Services Commission (BPSSC). The commission will activate the official link to obtain the result PDF and merit list on its website following the announcement of the Bihar Police SI Result 2026.

Bihar Police SI Result 2026: Vacancy details

A total of 1,799 vacancies have been announced for the post of Police Sub Inspector under the Home (Police) Department, Government of Bihar, as part of the Bihar Police SI recruitment drive.

Category-wise Vacancy Distribution:

Unreserved (UR): 850 posts

Economically Weaker Section (EWS): 180 posts

Other Backward Classes (OBC): 222 posts

OBC (Female): 42 posts

Extremely Backward Classes (EBC): 273 posts

Scheduled Castes (SC): 210 posts

Scheduled Tribes (ST): 15 posts

Transgender Category: 7 posts

Total Vacancies: 1,799 posts to be filled through recruitment by the Bihar Police Subordinate Services Commission.

Bihar Police SI Result 2026: Steps to download result

Step 1: Go to bpssc.bihar.gov.in, the BPSSC's official website.

Step 2: Access the announcement or recruitment area on the homepage.

Step 3: Select the link for the Bihar Police SI Result 2026.

Step 4: The PDF output will show up on the screen.

Step 5: Download the outcome and store it for later use.

Direct link to check the result

Bihar Police SI Result 2026: Details mentioned on the result

The Bihar Police SI Result 2026 will contain key information that candidates should review carefully after downloading the result.

Information Available on the Result:

Candidate’s Name

Application / Registration Number

Date of Birth

Category of the candidate

Gender

Marks Obtained in the examination

Qualifying Status (whether the candidate has cleared the stage or not)

Note: Checking these details is important to avoid discrepancies in the later stages of the recruitment process conducted by the Bihar Police Subordinate Services Commission.

Bihar Police SI Result 2026: What’s next?

Candidates who pass the preliminary exam will move on to the next round of the hiring procedure when the Bihar Police SI Result 2026 is announced. Candidates who pass the preliminary exam will be called for the main exam and then interviewed, in accordance with the selection procedure.