Bihar Police SI Result 2026 Declared At bpssc.bihar.gov.in; Check Prelims Merit List Here

Bihar Police SI Result 2026: The Bihar Police SI Preliminary Examination results have been made public by the Bihar Police Subordinate Services Commission. A merit list of the initial results will be available on the official website.
The Bihar Police Subordinate Services Commission (BPSSC) conducted the Bihar Police SI Preliminary Examination on January 18 and 21, 2026. Following the announcement of the Bihar Police SI Result 2026, the commission enabled the official link on its website to obtain the result PDF and merit list.
Direct link of official announcement
Bihar Police SI Result 2026: Vacancy details
A total of 1,799 vacancies have been announced for the post of Police Sub Inspector under the Home (Police) Department, Government of Bihar, as part of the Bihar Police SI recruitment drive.
Category-wise Vacancy Distribution:
Unreserved (UR): 850 posts
Economically Weaker Section (EWS): 180 posts
Other Backward Classes (OBC): 222 posts
OBC (Female): 42 posts
Extremely Backward Classes (EBC): 273 posts
Scheduled Castes (SC): 210 posts
Scheduled Tribes (ST): 15 posts
Transgender Category: 7 posts
Total Vacancies: 1,799 posts to be filled through recruitment by the Bihar Police Subordinate Services Commission.
Bihar Police SI Result 2026: Steps to download result
Step 1: Visit the official BPSSC website at bpssc.bihar.gov.in.
Step 2: Go to the homepage's announcement or recruitment section.
Step 3: Click on the Bihar Police SI Result 2026 page.
Step 4: The output in PDF format will appear on the screen.
Step 5: Save the result for later use after downloading it.
Direct link to check the result
Bihar Police SI Result 2026: Details mentioned on the result
The Bihar Police SI Result 2026 will contain key information that candidates should review carefully after downloading the result.
Information Available on the Result:
Candidate’s Name
Application / Registration Number
Date of Birth
Category of the candidate
Gender
Marks Obtained in the examination
Qualifying Status (whether the candidate has cleared the stage or not)
Note: Checking these details is important to avoid discrepancies in the later stages of the recruitment process conducted by the Bihar Police Subordinate Services Commission.
Bihar Police SI Result 2026: What’s next?
Candidates who pass the preliminary exam will go to the next stage of the employment process. In line with the selection process, candidates who pass the preliminary exam will be invited to the main exam and interviewed.