Bihar Police SI Result 2026 Declared At bpssc.bihar.gov.in; Check Prelims Merit List Here

Bihar Police SI Result 2026: The Bihar Police SI Preliminary Examination results have been made public by the Bihar Police Subordinate Services Commission. A merit list of the initial results will be available on the official website.

The Bihar Police Subordinate Services Commission (BPSSC) conducted the Bihar Police SI Preliminary Examination on January 18 and 21, 2026. Following the announcement of the Bihar Police SI Result 2026, the commission enabled the official link on its website to obtain the result PDF and merit list.

Direct link of official announcement

Bihar Police SI Result 2026: Vacancy details

A total of 1,799 vacancies have been announced for the post of Police Sub Inspector under the Home (Police) Department, Government of Bihar, as part of the Bihar Police SI recruitment drive.

Category-wise Vacancy Distribution:

Unreserved (UR): 850 posts

Economically Weaker Section (EWS): 180 posts

Other Backward Classes (OBC): 222 posts

OBC (Female): 42 posts

Extremely Backward Classes (EBC): 273 posts

Scheduled Castes (SC): 210 posts

Scheduled Tribes (ST): 15 posts

Transgender Category: 7 posts

Total Vacancies: 1,799 posts to be filled through recruitment by the Bihar Police Subordinate Services Commission.

Bihar Police SI Result 2026: Steps to download result

Step 1: Visit the official BPSSC website at bpssc.bihar.gov.in.

Step 2: Go to the homepage's announcement or recruitment section.

Step 3: Click on the Bihar Police SI Result 2026 page.

Step 4: The output in PDF format will appear on the screen.

Step 5: Save the result for later use after downloading it.

Direct link to check the result

Bihar Police SI Result 2026: Details mentioned on the result

The Bihar Police SI Result 2026 will contain key information that candidates should review carefully after downloading the result.

Information Available on the Result:

Candidate’s Name

Application / Registration Number

Date of Birth

Category of the candidate

Gender

Marks Obtained in the examination

Qualifying Status (whether the candidate has cleared the stage or not)

Note: Checking these details is important to avoid discrepancies in the later stages of the recruitment process conducted by the Bihar Police Subordinate Services Commission.

Bihar Police SI Result 2026: What’s next?

Candidates who pass the preliminary exam will go to the next stage of the employment process. In line with the selection process, candidates who pass the preliminary exam will be invited to the main exam and interviewed.