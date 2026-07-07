Bihar Police ASI Operation Admit Card 2026 Released At bpssc.bihar.gov.in; Download Link Active

Bihar Police ASI Operation Admit Card 2026: The Bihar Police Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) Operation Admit Card 2026 was made available today, July 7, 2026, by the Bihar Police Subordinate Service Commission (BPSSC). The e-admit card for candidates taking the preliminary exam may be downloaded from the official BPSSC website, bpssc.bihar.gov.in.

The Bihar Police Radio (Wireless) is holding a recruitment campaign for 462 Assistant Sub-Inspector (Operation) positions under advertisement number 04/2026.

Direct link to download the admit card

Direct link to check the centre list for candidates

Bihar Police ASI Operation Admit Card 2026: Exam details

Exam Date: July 22, 2026 (Wednesday)

Exam Mode: Offline (Pen-and-Paper)

Exam Shift: Single Shift

Reporting Time: As mentioned on the admit card

Exam Timing: 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM

Duration: 2 hours

Steps to download the admit card

Step 1: Visit the official BPSSC website, bpssc.bihar.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the "Download E-Admit Card of Preliminary Written Examination for the Post of Assistant Sub-Inspector (Operation) in Bihar Police Radio (Wireless)" link.

Step 3: Enter your Registration ID or Registered Mobile Number and Date of Birth.

Step 4: Submit the login details.

Step 5: The BPSSC ASI Operation Admit Card 2026 will appear on the screen.

Step 6: Download the admit card.

Step 7: Take a clear printout and keep it safe for the examination day.

Direct link to download the admit card

Bihar Police ASI Operation Admit Card 2026: Details mentioned on admit card

Candidate's Name

Roll Number

Registration Number/Application Number

Examination Centre Name

Examination Centre Address

Exam Date

Exam Timing

Reporting Time

Candidate's Photograph and Signature

Important Exam Day Instructions

Bihar Police ASI Operation Admit Card 2026: Important instruction

In order to enter the examination site, candidates must bring a printed copy of their admit card.

Candidates can visit the BPSSC office at 5, Harding Road, Patna-800001 if they are unable to download their e-admit card. They must have a current photo identity card and a photocopy of the application acknowledgement with them. On July 17, 2026, the facility will be open from 10:00 am until 5:00 pm.