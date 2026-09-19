Bihar: Over Three Dozen Munger Engineering College Students Fall Ill; Food Poisoning Suspected | File PIc (Representative Image)

Patna: Panic gripped the hostel of Munger Engineering College late on Friday evening after more than three dozen students reportedly fell ill with symptoms including vomiting, diarrhoea, fever and weakness.

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The affected students were taken to the Sadar Hospital in the area ambulances arranged by the college administration.

After receiving first aid and medical attention, most of them were discharged and returned to the hostel.

An assistant professor and some college staff members were also reportedly unwell.

Food poisoning is suspected as a possible cause, although the exact reason for the illness has not yet been confirmed.

According to reports, prasad prepared at the college for Vishwakarma Puja was served on Thursday. Students, professors and other staff members consumed the offering.

While some students reportedly developed symptoms on Thursday, a larger number began complaining of vomiting and diarrhoea late on Friday evening. Some also reported fever and weakness.

After receiving information that several hostel residents had fallen ill around the same time, the college administration acted promptly and arranged for the affected students to be taken to Sadar Hospital.

Acting Principal Dr Shambhu Shankar visited the hostel along with college staff to assess the situation.

At the hospital, Dr Faizuddin treated the students. He said more than three dozen students received medical attention for symptoms including diarrhoea, fever and weakness.

Following treatment and first aid, their condition improved, and they were sent back to the college hostel.

Acting Principal Dr Shambhu Shankar said it was too early to confirm whether food poisoning caused the illness.

He noted that the prasad had been consumed by students as well as professors and staff members, and said the matter would be examined thoroughly.

A high-level enquiry will be conducted to determine the cause of the illness.

Dr Shankar said appropriate action would be taken if any negligence is found during the investigation.

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