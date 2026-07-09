Bihar Open Board Class 12 Exam Schedule 2026 Released; Theory Exams To Begin On July 30

Bihar Open Board Class 12 Exam Schedule 2026: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has announced the examination timetable for Bihar Board of Open Schooling and Examination (BBOSE) Class 12 June 2026 Examination. According to the official notification, the practical examinations will be held between July 25 and July 28, whereas the theoretical examinations will commence from July 30 and end by August 14, 2026.

It has been recommended to candidates appearing in the BBOSE Class 12 examination that they should take note of the dates of examination and timings for reporting. The board has also issued important instructions regarding entry to the examination centre and the reading time provided before the start of the examination.

Bihar Open Board Class 12 Exam Schedule 2026: Theory exam schedule

The Bihar School Examination Board has announced that the Higher Secondary (Class 12) theory examinations will be held:

Start Date: July 30, 2026

Last Date: August 14, 2026

Morning Shift: 9:30 AM to 12:45 PM

Afternoon Shift: 2:00 PM to 5:15 PM

Bihar Open Board Class 12 Exam Schedule 2026: Practical exam schedule

The practical examinations will be conducted before the theory papers.

Start Date: July 25, 2026

Last Date: July 28, 2026

Morning Shift: 9:00 AM to 12:00 PM

Afternoon Shift: 1:00 PM to 4:00 PM

Important instructions for candidates

The board has asked all candidates to strictly follow the examination guidelines. Key instructions include:

Reach the examination centre at least 30 minutes before the commencement of the examination.

Candidates will be given 15 minutes of additional time before the examination begins to read and understand the question paper.

Follow all instructions issued by the examination authorities at the centre.

Carry the required examination documents and cooperate with officials during verification.

Students advised to prepare according to schedule

With the examination schedule out, the students who are registered through the Bihar Board of Open Schooling & Examination can start preparing for their final exams as per the schedule provided. It is anticipated that there will be more announcements from the board regarding the admit card and other information pertaining to the examinations. It is recommended that the students keep themselves updated through the official website of the board.