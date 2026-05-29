Bihar OFSS Class 11 Admission 2026 Window Reopens Till June 1 At ofssbihar.net; Check Details Here

Bihar OFSS Class 11 Admission 2026: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has reopened the online application window for admission to Class 11 through the Online Facilitation System for Students (OFSS) for the academic session 2026-28. Students can now submit their applications from May 29 to June 1, 2026, through the official website, ofssbihar.net.

The fresh application opportunity has been provided mainly for students who passed the Secondary Special and Compartmental Examination 2026 conducted by the Bihar Board. However, students who cleared Class 10 examinations from CBSE, ICSE, and other recognised state boards but could not apply earlier can also complete the admission process during this period.

The board has clarified that this will be the final extension for the online Common Application Form (CAF) submission process.

Bihar OFSS Class 11 Admission 2026: Admission process reopened for eligible students

According to the notification issued by the Bihar School Examination Board, the OFSS portal is being used for admissions to Intermediate courses in all recognised government and non-government higher secondary institutions across the state.

Earlier, applications for Class 11 admissions were invited between April 8 and April 18, which was later extended till April 25. The deadline was again extended till May 18. Now, the board has reopened the portal once more from May 29 to June 1 to allow remaining eligible students to apply.

The board said students who recently passed the Bihar Board Secondary Special and Compartmental Examination 2026 can now participate in the admission process without waiting for another cycle.

Bihar OFSS Class 11 Admission 2026: No further extension after June 1

BSEB has clearly stated that no further extension will be provided after June 1, 2026. Students seeking admission to Intermediate courses have been advised to complete the application process within the given timeline to avoid missing the opportunity.

The admission process covers Arts, Science, Commerce, Agriculture, and Vocational streams offered in recognised institutions across Bihar.

Bihar OFSS Class 11 Admission 2026: Important Dates

Online application window reopens: May 29, 2026

Last date to submit OFSS application: June 1, 2026

Academic session: 2026-28

Bihar OFSS Class 11 Admission 2026: How to apply for Bihar Board OFSS Class 11 Admission 2026

Students can complete the admission process online through the OFSS portal:

Step 1: Visit the official website, ofssbihar.net

Step 2: Click on the OFSS Intermediate admission link

Step 3: Fill in the Common Application Form (CAF) with personal and academic details

Step 4: Select preferred schools and streams carefully

Step 5: Upload required documents and review the form

Step 6: Pay the application fee online

Step 7: Submit the form and download the confirmation copy for future reference

Bihar OFSS Class 11 Admission 2026: OFSS Bihar mobile app available

To make the admission process easier for students, the Bihar Board has also developed a mobile application called “OFSS Bihar Info,” available on the Google Play Store for Android users.

Through the app, students can access admission-related updates, application details, and other important information directly on their smartphones.

For assistance related to filling out the Common Application Form or resolving technical issues, students and parents can contact the BSEB helpline numbers, 0612-2230009 and 0612-2230051.

The board further stated that all other instructions mentioned in previous notifications regarding OFSS admissions will remain unchanged.