Bihar NEET UG Rank Card 2026 Released At bceceboard.bihar.gov.in; Here's How To Access

Bihar NEET Rank Card 2026: The Bihar Combined Entrance Competitive Examination Board (BCECEB), Patna, has released the Bihar NEET UG Rank Card 2026 for candidates participating in the state counselling process. Candidates can access and download their rank cards through the official BCECEB website.

The rank card contains important details related to a candidate’s performance and counselling rank. Candidates are advised to verify all the information mentioned on the document and keep a copy for future reference.

Direct Link To Access Bihar NEET Rank Card 2026

Bihar NEET Rank Card 2026: How To Download

Candidates can follow these steps to download their Bihar NEET UG 2026 rank card:

Step 1: Visit the official BCECEB website at bceceboard.bihar.gov.in

Step 2: Go to the UGMAC counselling section available on the homepage.

Step 3: Click on the link for the Bihar NEET UG Rank Card 2026.

Step 4: Enter the required login credentials, if prompted.

Step 5: The rank card will appear on the screen.

Step 6: Check the details carefully for any discrepancies.

Step 7: Download the rank card and take a printout for future use.

Bihar NEET UG Counselling 2026: What Next?

The provisional seat allotment results for Round 1 are scheduled to be released on August 20, 2026. Candidates assigned seats will be able to download their allotment letters between August 20 and August 27, 2026.

The document verification process for Bihar NEET UG counselling 2026 will take place from August 24 to August 27, 2026.

Candidates are advised to check the official BCECEB website on a regular basis for updates on seat allotment, document verification, and other counselling-related activities.