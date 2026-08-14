Bihar NEET UG Counselling 2026: Registration Ends Today At 11:59 PM; Apply NOW At bceceboard.bihar.gov.in

Bihar NEET UG Counselling 2026: The Bihar Combined Entrance Competitive Examination Board (BCECEB) will close the registration process for Bihar NEET UG Counselling 2026 today, August 14, at 11:59 PM. NEET UG 2026-qualified candidates who are eligible for admission to MBBS, BDS, and other undergraduate medical courses in Bihar have only a few hours left to complete their registration.

Candidates who have not yet registered can apply through the official Bihar UGMAC counselling portal at bceceboard.bihar.gov.in. The registration deadline and the deadline for payment and submission of the online application form for registered candidates are both August 14 at 11:59 PM.

The counselling process will be conducted for admission to medical and dental courses through multiple rounds, including Round 1, Round 2, Round 3, and the Stray Vacancy Round.

Direct link to apply

Bihar NEET UG Counselling 2026: Important Dates

Candidates should keep the following dates in mind:

Registration began: August 10, 2026, at 5:09 PM

Registration closes: August 14, 2026, at 11:59 PM

Last date for fee payment and application submission: August 14, 2026, at 11:59 PM

Choice filling began: August 10, 2026, at 5:10 PM

Choice filling closes: August 17, 2026, at 11:59 PM

While registration closes tonight, candidates who have successfully registered will have additional time to complete their choice filling until August 17.

Bihar NEET UG Counselling 2026: Seat Details

The Bihar NEET UG seat matrix includes MBBS seats in both government and private medical colleges.

Government MBBS seats: 1,392

Private MBBS seats: 2,450

Total MBBS seats: 3,842

Candidates should check the available seat matrix and consider college and course preferences carefully before submitting their choices.

Bihar NEET UG Counselling 2026: Registration Fee

Candidates are required to pay the prescribed counselling registration fee while completing the application process.

General/BC/EBC: Rs 1,200

SC/ST/PwD: Rs 600

The fee can be paid through the payment methods made available on the counselling portal.

Bihar NEET UG Counselling 2026: Steps To Apply

Eligible candidates may apply for the process of registration as per the following process:

Step 1: Go to the official website of Bihar Combined Entrance Competitive Examination Board, which is available at bceceboard.bihar.gov.in.

Step 2: Access the link for Bihar NEET UG Counselling 2026/UGMAC.

Step 3: Register using your personal details along with NEET UG 2026.

Step 4: Login and fill the online counselling application form.

Step 5: Upload the necessary documents in the designated format.

Step 6: Make the payment for the registration of counselling through the available online mode of payment.

Step 7: Verify all the details that you have provided in the application form.

Step 8: Submit the application form on or before the deadline.

Step 9: Save a copy of the confirmation page after the submission of the application form.

Those candidates who have not registered themselves yet must register themselves now instead of waiting till the last moment, as the last date of registration will end at 11:59 PM.

Direct link to apply

Bihar NEET UG Counselling 2026: Multiple Rounds

The process of admission under Bihar NEET UG counselling 2026 will be held in several rounds. These rounds will include Round 1, Round 2, Round 3, and the Stray Vacancy Round.

Candidates are advised to keep checking the website of BCECEB for further updates regarding choice filling, seat allotment, and counselling rounds.