Bihar ITI Result 2026 Declared At bceceboard.bihar.gov.in; Check Rank Card & Merit List

Bihar ITI Result 2026: The Bihar Combined Entrance Competitive Examination Board (BCECEB) officially issued the Bihar ITI Result 2026 on June 4. On the official website, bceceboard.bihar.gov.in, candidates who took the state-wide ITI entrance test may now view their scorecards and district-specific merit lists.

Direct link to check the result

Bihar ITI Result 2026: Steps to check the result

Step 1: Go to bceceboard.bihar.gov.in, the official website.

Step 2: Locate the "Bihar ITI Result 2026" or "CET-ITI 2026 Rank Card" section on the homepage.

Step 3: Enter your date of birth, password, and registration or roll number to log in.

Step 4: Your merit standing and district-specific rank card will show up on the screen.

Step 5: Obtain a printed copy for upcoming counselling and admissions processes.

Direct link to check the result

Bihar ITI Result 2026: Details mentioned on rank list

After downloading the merit list, candidates should carefully verify all the details mentioned in it, including their name and roll number, district-wise rank, overall state rank, category-wise merit position (General, SC, ST, or OBC), total marks obtained, and qualifying status. Candidates should also check the district-wise merit list to confirm their ranking and selection status. To expedite the process of allocating seats, the board has released a merit list broken down by district.

Bihar ITI Result 2026: What's next?

Candidates who qualify should keep an eye on the upcoming counselling schedule. The Bihar Combined Entrance Competitive Examination Board (BCECEB) will soon release details regarding:

Document verification dates

Choice filling and locking process

Seat allotment results

Counselling and admission schedule

Important Note:

Candidates are advised to regularly visit the official BCECEB website for the latest updates.

The rank card will be available only online and must be downloaded by candidates.

No hard copy of the rank card will be sent by post.