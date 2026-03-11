Bihar Girl With Disability Walks 2 Km To School Daily; Netizens Demand Wheelchair After Video Goes Viral

Bihar: In a video shared on March 10 by X user ChapraZila, a young schoolgirl from Ramnagar village in the Gopalganj district of Bihar can be seen walking nearly 2 km to school every day despite having a disability. The video has been widely shared on social media, with many users calling for authorities to provide a wheelchair for the girl.

In the clip, the girl is seen walking with great difficulty outside her house while wearing a school uniform and carrying a backpack.

ये बिहार के गोपालगंज जिले के रामनगर गांव गांव की लड़की है इसके पिता नहीं है मां मजदूरी करती है और ये लड़की 2km दूर स्कूल ऐसे ही जाती हैं।



According to the information shared by the X user, the girl’s father is no longer alive, and her mother works as a daily wage laborer to support the family. Despite these challenges, the girl walks around 2 kilometers every day to attend school. The video also claims that several applications have been submitted requesting a wheelchair for her, but she has not yet received one.

Many people on social media have questioned the authorities in Gopalganj over the issue. One user wrote, “This is distressing. Authorities in Gopalganj, Bihar, can't afford a wheelchair for a specially-abled girl.” Another user said, “There should be no hindrance in the education of this child from our village and home; not just a wheelchair, but she should also get admission to a good school.”

Several users have also tagged the Gopalganj district administration and Bihar’s Deputy Chief Minister, Samrat Choudhary, requesting them to help the girl or share her details so that others can also come forward to provide assistance.

Bihar’s youngest MLA, Maithili Thakur, also posted about the situation on social media handle X, stating, “Please provide me with their number, address, and name at the earliest.”