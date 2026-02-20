Bihar D.El.Ed Second Selection List To Be Released On 22 February; Check Admission Window And Fee Details

Bihar D.El.Ed Second Selection List: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) is set to release the second selection list for the Diploma in Elementary Education (D.El.Ed) admissions in private institutes on 22 February 2026 (Sunday), as stated in the official notification released. The admission window is from 23 February 2026 to 27 February 2026. The final date for updating the seat status by the training institutes through login on the portal is 28 February 2026. Students not selected can revise options from March 1 until March 2, 2026.

In case of any issues, candidates can reach out via email at deledhelpdesk1@gmail.com or mobile numbers 7903552332 / 7903859788.

Bihar D.El.Ed Second Selection List: Important Dates

Second selection list release date: 22 February 2026 (Sunday)

Admission window for selected candidates: 23 February 2026 to 27 February 2026

Slide-up process for applicants: 23 February 2026 to 27 February 2026

Last date for training institutes to update seats through login: 28 February 2026

Preference change window for candidates not selected in the second list: 1 March 2026 to 2 March 2026

Bihar D.El.Ed Second Selection List: How to Check the List?

The institution selection of all selected applicants will be uploaded on the committee's portal. Th steps can be checked below:

Step 1: Visit the official website bsebdeled.com

Step 2: Add the login ID and password

Step 3: The list will be opened on the screen

Step 4: Save it for future reference.

Bihar D.El.Ed Second Selection List: Fees

The official notification also states that the maximum annual fee for the first year of the D.El.Ed course in non-government institutions will be Rs 60,000; excess demands can be reported. Additionally, candidates allotted seats in any institution must deposit ₹3000/- as an enrollment fee. If the enrollment fee is not deposited at the allotted institution, the seat will be forfeited.