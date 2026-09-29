Bihar D.El.Ed Result 2026 Released For 1st And 2nd Year At deledresult.biharboardonline.org; Direct Link Here

Bihar D.El.Ed Result 2026 Released For 1st And 2nd Year At deledresult.biharboardonline.org | Official website

Bihar D.El.Ed First & Second Year Result 2026: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has announced the Bihar Diploma in Elementary Education (D.El.Ed) 2026 results for both first-year and second-year students. Candidates who appeared for the examination can check their results on the official result portal at deledresult.biharboardonline.org.

Students will need their roll code and roll number to access and download their scorecards.

Direct link to check the result

Bihar D.El.Ed First & Second Year Result 2026: Statistics

According to the results announced by BSEB Chairman Tyagarajan SM, more than 32,000 candidates appeared for the first-year D.El.Ed examination this year. Of these, 30,689 candidates qualified, recording a pass percentage of 95.40%.

For the second-year examination, around 30,939 candidates appeared, while 29,559 candidates were declared successful. The pass percentage for the second-year examination stood at 95.53%.

The D.El.Ed examination is conducted for students enrolled in two-year Diploma in Elementary Education programmes offered by training institutions recognised by the National Council for Teacher Education (NCTE) and affiliated with the BSEB.

Bihar D.El.Ed First & Second Year Result 2026: Steps to check the result

Candidates can follow these steps to check their first-year or second-year D.El.Ed results:

Step 1: Visit the official BSEB result website at deledresult.biharboardonline.org.

Step 2: Click on the link for the BSEB D.El.Ed Result 2026 on the homepage.

Step 3: Enter the required details, including the roll code and roll number.

Step 4: Submit the details.

Step 5: The Bihar D.El.Ed Result 2026 will appear on the screen.

Step 6: Check the marks and download the result for future reference.

The board has advised candidates to use the official BSEB result portal to check their scores and download a copy of the result.

The announcement covers the 2026 examination results for both first-year and second-year students enrolled in the current two-year D.El.Ed Face-to-Face training batches.