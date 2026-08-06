Bihar DElEd Result 2026 Out At bsebdeled.com; 1.65 Lakh Candidates Qualify, Direct Link Here

Bihar DElEd Result 2026: The Diploma in Elementary Education (DElEd) Joint Entrance Examination 2026 results have been announced by the Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB), and applicants can get their scorecards from the official website, bsebdeled.com. By checking in with their Application ID and Date of Birth, candidates can view their results.

A total of 2,23,835 candidates took the entrance exam; 1,65,609 of them passed, yielding an overall pass percentage of 73.99%, according to BSEB Chairman Dr. Tyagarajan S.M. For admission to government and accredited private teacher training institutions throughout Bihar for the 2026–2028 DElEd academic session, an entrance exam was administered.

The Diploma in Physical Education (DPED) Result 2026 for the first-year (2025–27 session) and second-year (2024–26 session) exams was released by BSEB in addition to the DElEd entrance results.

Direct link to check the result

Bihar DEIEd Result 2026: Important details

Exam dates: June 8 to June 22, 2026

Exam mode: Computer-Based Test (CBT)

Total questions: 120 objective-type multiple-choice questions

Exam duration: 2 hours 30 minutes

Bihar DEIEd Result 2026: Steps to check the result

Step 1: Go to bsebdeled.com, the official website.

Step 2: Select the link to the ElEd Joint Entrance Examination 2026 Result.

Step 3: Enter your date of birth and application ID.

Step 4: Enter the information to see the scorecard.

Step 5: Download the outcome and store it for later use.

Direct link to check the result

Bihar DElEd Result 2026: Admission to Bihar DElEd Through CAF

Admission basis: Seats will be allotted based on the merit list prepared from candidates’ Bihar DElEd Joint Entrance Examination 2026 scores.

Common Application Form (CAF): Qualified candidates must complete the online CAF to participate in the admission process.

Counselling: Details regarding the CAF schedule and counselling process will be announced separately by the Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB).

Reservation policy: Seat allocation will follow the Bihar government’s reservation policy.

Stream-wise allocation: The distribution of seats will also consider the government-prescribed allocation for Arts, Commerce and Science streams.

Candidate preference: Choices submitted by candidates during counselling will be considered while allotting seats.

BSEB DPED Result 2026 Statistics

First-year examination: 36 out of 48 candidates qualified, recording a 75% pass percentage.

Second-year examination: 96 out of 101 candidates passed, with a 95.05% pass percentage.

Both examinations: A total of 149 candidates appeared, of whom 132 qualified, resulting in an overall 88.59% pass percentage.

BSEB DPED Result 2026: Scrutiny facility

Candidates dissatisfied with their marks can apply for online scrutiny from August 10 to August 13, 2026. The application fee is Rs 200 per subject. Applications can be submitted through the designated DPED scrutiny portal.