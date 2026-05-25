Bihar DElEd Exam 2026: BSEB Extends Last Date To Submit Examination Forms For First And Second Year Students

Bihar DElEd Exam 2026: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has extended the last date for submitting online examination forms for students enrolled in the Diploma in Elementary Education (DElEd) Face-to-Face program. The extension applies to first-year students of the 2025-27 batch and second-year students of the 2024-26 batch appearing for the 2026 examination.

According to the official notification issued by the board, candidates can now submit their examination forms without a late fee until May 26, 2026. Those who miss the deadline will be able to submit their forms with a late fee from May 27 to May 30, 2026.

The board has directed principals of recognized training institutes to complete the online examination form submission process and fee payment through the official portal.

Direct Link To Submit

Bihar DElEd Exam 2026: Revised Schedule

Last date to submit the examination form without late fee: May 26, 2026

Examination form submission with late fee: May 27 to May 30, 2026

Bihar DElEd Exam 2026: How To Submit Bihar DElEd Examination Forms?

The Bihar School Examination Board has stated that the online examination forms and fee submission process will be carried out by the principals of the training institutions through the official DElEd portal.

Candidates are advised to contact their respective institutes and ensure that their examination forms are submitted within the prescribed timeline to avoid late fees.

For more information and updates, candidates can visit the official DElEd portal at deled.biharboardonline.org.