Bihar D.El.Ed Admission 2026: CAF Registration Begins At bsebdeled.com; First Selection List On August 20

Bihar D.El.Ed CAF Registration 2026: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has started the Common Application Form (CAF) process for admission to the two-year D.El.Ed. course for the 2026-28 session. Candidates who qualified the Bihar D.El.Ed. Joint Entrance Examination 2026 can submit their CAF, pay the application fee and enter their preferred training institutes from August 10 to August 16, 2026.

The admission process will cover government and private D.El.Ed. training institutes recognised by the National Council for Teacher Education (NCTE) and affiliated with the Bihar School Examination Board.

Candidates will be allotted institutes on the basis of their entrance exam merit, available seats, choices filled by them and applicable reservation rules. The first selection list will be released on August 20, following which selected candidates will have to complete admission at their allotted institutes.

Direct link to read the official notification

Direct link to apply

Bihar D.El.Ed CAF Registration 2026: Important Dates

CAF application begins: August 10, 2026

Last date to submit CAF and fee: August 16, 2026

First selection list: August 20, 2026

First-list admission: August 20 to August 24, 2026

Slide Up process: August 20 to August 24, 2026

Final seat update by institutes: August 25, 2026

Preference filling/modification for the next phase: August 27, 2026

Second selection list: August 29, 2026

Second-list admission: August 29 to September 1, 2026

Second-phase Slide Up: August 29 to September 1, 2026

Third selection list: To be issued as per the subsequent vacancy and admission schedule

The Board has said that further details about the admission process will be available on the portal between September 2 and September 8, 2026.

Bihar D.El.Ed CAF Registration 2026: Application Fee

Candidates have to pay the CAF application fee online while submitting their details.

General/EWS/BC/EBC: ₹500

SC/ST/Differently-abled: ₹350

In addition, candidates allotted a seat in the first phase have to deposit a ₹3,000 security amount at the allotted institute at the time of initial enrollment.

The security amount is to be transferred to the institute where the candidate is finally admitted if the candidate moves to another institute through the Slide Up process.

Bihar D.El.Ed CAF Registration 2026: Eligibility criteria

Only candidates who have qualified the D.El.Ed. Joint Entrance Examination 2026 can participate in the admission process.

The academic eligibility requirements include:

Candidates must have secured at least 50% marks in Higher Secondary (+2) or an equivalent examination.

Candidates belonging to reserved categories, except EWS, and differently-abled candidates are eligible for a 5% relaxation in the qualifying marks, as per the applicable provisions.

Candidates who have passed the Maulvi examination with 50% marks are eligible for the D.El.Ed. course.

Candidates who completed a vocational course at the 10+2 level can apply.

Candidates who obtained their 10+2 qualification after Madhyama or Fauqania are also eligible.

Qualifications such as Shastri, Polytechnic and ITI are not considered eligible for D.El.Ed. admission under these provisions.

The minimum age is 17 years as on January 1, 2026.

Candidates who appeared for the 2026 Class 12 or equivalent examination were allowed to take the entrance test. However, those who do not secure the prescribed qualifying percentage in their Class 12 examination will not be eligible for admission, even if they have qualified in the entrance test.

Bihar D.El.Ed CAF Registration 2026: How many colleges can candidates choose?

Candidates can select their preferred training institutes while filling the CAF.

Minimum choices: 5 institutes

Maximum choices: 30 institutes

The list of government and private training institutes along with their sanctioned seat capacity will be available on the Board's portal.

Candidates should fill their choices carefully because institute allotment will be based partly on the preferences submitted in the CAF.

Bihar D.El.Ed CAF Registration 2026: Steps to apply for Bihar D.El.Ed admission 2026

Candidates who have qualified the entrance examination can complete the CAF process by following these steps:

Step 1: Visit the official Bihar D.El.Ed admission portal at bsebdeled.com.

Step 2: Open the online Common Application Form (CAF) for the 2026-28 admission process.

Step 3: Log in using the Roll Number as the Login ID.

Step 4: Enter the Date of Birth as the password.

Step 5: Fill in the required personal, academic and other details.

Step 6: Select a minimum of five and a maximum of 30 preferred training institutes.

Step 7 : Check all the information carefully before submitting the form.

Step 8: Pay the applicable CAF fee online.

Step 9: Submit the application within the deadline.

Step 10: Download and keep a copy of the completed CAF and payment details for the admission process.

Candidates are responsible for the information entered in the CAF. If incorrect information is provided or a candidate is later found to be ineligible, the candidature or admission can be cancelled.

Direct link to apply

Bihar D.El.Ed CAF Registration 2026: What documents are required for admission?

Candidates selected in the first list will have to report to the Principal of the allotted institute with the Intimation Letter, CAF printout and original documents.

The required documents include:

Class 10 marksheet and passing certificate

Class 12 marksheet and certificate

College Leaving Certificate

Migration Certificate

Character Certificate

Caste Certificate, wherever applicable

Other certificates required by the institute

Two self-attested copies of the documents

Five passport-size colour photographs

The institute will verify the original documents before completing the enrollment.

Bihar D.El.Ed CAF Registration 2026: How will Bihar D.El.Ed seats be allotted?

The selection will follow a merit-cum-choice system. The Board will consider:

Rank and score obtained in the D.El.Ed. Joint Entrance Examination 2026

Sanctioned seats available in each institute

Institute preferences submitted in the CAF

Applicable reservation rules

The first selection list will be released on August 20, 2026. Selected candidates will receive an Intimation Letter through their login, which they can download from the portal.

Candidates allotted a seat in the first list must complete admission between August 20 and August 24.

Bihar D.El.Ed CAF Registration 2026: Slide Up Option

Candidates who are allotted an institute but want to try for a higher preference can use the Slide Up option.

However, they must first complete enrollment at the institute allotted to them. The Slide Up option becomes valid only after the institute updates the candidate's enrollment status on the portal.

If the candidate gets a higher-preference institute in a subsequent selection list, the earlier seat will be treated as vacant.

Candidates who fail to complete admission at the institute allotted to them within the prescribed period will lose their candidature for subsequent rounds.

Bihar D.El.Ed CAF Registration 2026: What's next after the first selection list?

Candidates who do not get a seat in the first list can participate in the subsequent selection rounds, subject to vacancies.

They may also modify their previously submitted preferences when the Board opens the relevant window.

The second and third selection rounds will be conducted based on the seats left vacant after the earlier admission phases. If seats remain vacant even after the scheduled rounds, a separate notification may be issued for a Spot Round.

The Board has also made it clear that D.El.Ed. institutes cannot admit candidates outside the prescribed online admission process. Any admission made through another route will be treated as invalid.

Candidates facing difficulties during the process can raise their concerns through the Grievance section of the admission portal or contact the helpline numbers provided by the Board.

Direct link to apply