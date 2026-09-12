Bihar CM Samrat Choudhary Backs SNSF-ICSSR Proposal To Strengthen Social Science Research And Academic Collaboration In The State | X / @officecmbihar

Patna: Bihar Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary on Friday welcomed a proposal from the Swiss National Science Foundation (SNSF) and the Indian Council of Social Science Research (ICSSR) to promote social sciences research in the state.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Choudhary met with Max Bergman and Zinette Bergman, former representatives of the SNSF, along with ICSSR member secretary Dhananjay Singh and legislative council member Neeraj Kumar at his official residence here.

According to a statement issued by the Chief Minister’s Office, representatives of SNSF and ICSSR expressed their desire to work with the Bihar government to strengthen the research culture in the state, promote academic exchange, and develop new research opportunities in the field of social sciences.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Choudhary said social science research is important in the present times as it could help understand society's needs, improve welfare scheme formulation, and provide a stronger basis for policymaking.

“Cooperation from international institutions and universities would be important for upgrading education, developing skills and strengthening Bihar's research culture. I hope that greater coordination between social sciences and other branches of science would lead to new research methodologies, and give impetus to the state's educational and social development,” he said.

Choudhary urged the SNSF and ICSSR to expand their research and academic activities in the state, and said such cooperation would contribute to the goal of a developed India and prosperous Bihar.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)