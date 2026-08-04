Bihar: Chhapra Engineering College Erupts In Protest Over Alleged Late-Night Girls' Hostel Entry By Principal And His Driver

Patna: Protests erupted on Monday at Chhapra Engineering College in Bihar after female students alleged that the college principal, along with his driver and a security guard, entered the girls' hostel late at night, raising serious concerns over campus safety and hostel security.

According to the students, the alleged incident took place around midnight. They claimed that the principal's driver and a security guard forcibly entered hostel rooms, while the principal was also present on the hostel premises. A video shared by the X user @Khurpenchh of the alleged incident has since gone viral on social media.

Meanwhile, another video shared by x user @mrfirozkhan circulating on social media features a student identifying herself as Arpita, who recounts her alleged ordeal. In the video, she claims that while she was away from the hostel, individuals allegedly entered her room without informing her or obtaining her consent. She alleges that the lock to her room was broken, her belongings were removed and placed outside, and two other students were subsequently accommodated in her room.

बिहार: छपरा इंजीनियरिंग कॉलेज (Chhapra Engineering College) के गर्ल्स हॉस्टल से बेहद गंभीर और सुरक्षा व्यवस्था पर सवाल खड़े करने वाला मामला सामने आया है।



छात्राओं का आरोप है कि शाम 7 बजे हॉस्टल के दरवाजे बंद हो जाने के बाद, प्रिंसिपल का ड्राइवर सुरक्षा नियमों को ताक पर रखकर जबरन… pic.twitter.com/KTtrWpw5a6 — Firoz Naik Mirza (@MrFirozKhan) August 3, 2026

The student further claims that neither the hostel warden, the principal, nor the caretaker informed her or her family about the alleged incident. According to her, she learned about the developments from her batchmates, who informed her over the phone that her belongings had been removed.

She also alleges that repeated attempts by her parents to contact the college authorities were unsuccessful and that when she met the principal the following morning, her concerns were not addressed satisfactorily. In the video, she further alleges that the principal denied responsibility for the incident.

As of now, the college administration and local authorities have not issued an official statement responding to the allegations or the viral videos. It also remains unclear whether a formal inquiry has been initiated into the matter.

The Free Press Journal (FPJ) does not vouch for the authenticity of either of the viral videos.