Bihar BSEB Sakshamta Pariksha Phase 5 Result 2026 Declared At bsebsakshamta.com; Direct Link Here

BSEB Bihar Sakshamta Pariksha 5 Result 2026: The Sakshamta Pariksha Phase 5 Result 2026 has been made public by the Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB). Dr S. Tyagarajan, Chairman of the BSEB, announced the results at the board's Patna headquarters.

Candidates who took the competency exam will be able to view their results and get their scorecards via the official BSEB Sakshamta portal.

Direct link to check the result

BSEB Bihar Sakshamta Pariksha 5 Result 2026: How To Check BSEB Sakshamta Pariksha 5 Result 2026

To view their results, candidates can take the following actions:

Step 1: Go to bsebsakshamta.com, the official website.

Step 2: Select the link for the BSEB Sakshamta Pariksha 5 Result 2026.

Step 3: Enter the necessary login information.

Step 4: Press the Submit button.

Step 5: The screen will display your outcome.

Step 6: Save the scorecard after downloading it.

Step 7: Print off a copy for your records.

Direct link to check the result

BSEB Bihar Sakshamta Pariksha 5 Result 2026: Details Mentioned On The Scorecard

After downloading the scorecard, candidates should carefully verify their name, roll number or registration number, examination name, marks obtained, qualifying status, category (if applicable), and other personal details to ensure that all information mentioned on the scorecard is correct.

Candidates should notify the Bihar School Examination Board via the official channels right away if there is any difference so that it can be corrected.