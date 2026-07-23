Bihar BSEB OFSS Refund 2026: Schools & Colleges Must Update Bank Details By August 3; Check Details Here

Bihar BSEB OFSS Refund 2026: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has asked schools and colleges that enrolled students through the Online Facilitation System for Students (OFSS) to verify and update their bank account details to receive the refund of the application and prospectus fee.

As per the latest notice, the board will return the brochure and application fee collected from students enrolled in Intermediate classes through OFSS. The amount to be refunded is Rs 200 per student.

However, the board said the bank account details of some schools and colleges are either missing or incorrect in its records. To ensure the refund reaches the correct accounts, the OFSS portal has been opened for institutions to check, update or upload their bank details.

The facility will remain available from July 23 to August 3, 2026.

BSEB OFSS Refund 2026: What Schools & Colleges need to do

Principals, principals-in-charge and headmasters of all inter-level educational institutions have been instructed to log in to the OFSS portal and verify the bank account information available in the system.

If the details are incorrect, institutions must make the necessary corrections. Schools and colleges whose bank details have not yet been registered on the portal must upload the required information within the given deadline.

The board has specifically asked institutions to enter the following details correctly:

Bank account number of the educational institution

Name of the account holder

Name of the bank

IFSC code of the bank

Name of the bank branch

While entering the IFSC code, institutions have been advised to carefully distinguish between the number zero (0) and the letter 'O'.

BSEB OFSS Refund 2026: How to Update bank details

Principals or authorised representatives can update or amend the bank account details through the OFSS portal by following these steps:

Step 1: Visit the official OFSS portal.

Step 2: Log in to the OFSS portal using the institution's credentials.

Step 3: Click on the 'College Information' option.

Step 4: Select the 'Manage Bank' link.

Step 5: Click on the 'Add' button to upload or modify the bank details.

Step 6: Click on 'Click Here For OTP' to confirm the details.

Step 7: Enter the OTP received on the mobile number registered with the OFSS portal.

Step 8: Click on the 'Submit' button to complete the process.

BSEB issues warning over incorrect bank details

BSEB has made it clear that institutions must take responsibility for entering the correct bank account information. If incorrect details are submitted and the refund is transferred to another bank account, the principal or authorised representative of the concerned school or college will be held responsible.

The board has also stated that it will not be responsible for payments made to an incorrect bank account because of wrong bank details provided by the institution.

Schools and colleges facing difficulties while updating their bank information can contact the BSEB helpdesk at 0612-2230009 or 0612-2230051.