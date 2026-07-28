Bihar BSEB Board Dummy Registration Card 2027 Out For Class 10, 12; Students Can Correct Errors Till August 14

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Bihar BSEB Board Class 10, 12 Dummy Registration Card 2027: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has officially issued dummy registration cards for students taking the Class 10th and 12th annual exams in 2027. The cards must be downloaded from the Board's official website, signed, and given to pupils by the corresponding schools. Until August 14, 2026, any mistakes on the registration cards must be promptly notified to the schools. The previous deadline for applications was July 22, 2026.

Bihar BSEB Board Class 10, 12 Dummy Registration Card 2027: Steps to download registration card

Visit the Official Website: The school principal should visit the official website and access the designated registration card download link.

Log In Using School Credentials: Enter the institution's User ID and Password to log in.

Download the Registration Cards: Download the registration cards of the students from the official portal.

Sign and Stamp the Cards: The principal must sign and stamp each registration card before distributing it to students.

Provide Copies to Students: Each student should be given two photocopies of the registration card for future reference.

Bihar BSEB Board Class 10, 12 Dummy Registration Card 2027: Details to Check on BSEB Dummy Registration Card 2027

Students should carefully verify the following details on their BSEB Dummy Registration Card 2027:

Name Details: Check the spelling of the student's name, father's name and mother's name.

Gender: Verify that the gender mentioned on the registration card is correct.

Nationality: Ensure the nationality details are accurate.

Caste and Religion: Check the caste and religion information carefully.

Photograph: Verify that the uploaded photograph is correct and clearly visible.

Date of Birth: Confirm that the date of birth is accurate.

Subjects: Check whether all selected subjects are correctly mentioned.

Bihar BSEB Board Class 10, 12 Dummy Registration Card 2027: Correction window details

Students can request corrections for spelling errors and other eligible details from July 25 to August 14, 2026.

Students should carefully review all details within the correction window and ensure that any necessary changes are submitted through the prescribed process.