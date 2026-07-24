Bihar BPSSC ASI Technical Admit Card 2026 Released At bpssc.bihar.gov.in; Exam On August 5

Bihar BPSSC ASI Technical Admit Card 2026: The admit cards for the Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI Technical) Recruitment Examination 2026 have been made available by the Bihar Police Subordinate Services Commission (BPSSC). Hall passes are now available for download on the official BPSSC website for candidates who have registered for the recruitment.

To access and download the admission card, candidates must provide their registration number, password, or other login information.

Direct link to download admit card

Bihar BPSSC ASI Technical Admit Card 2026: Important dates

Admit Card Release Date: July 24, 2026

Preliminary Written Examination: August 5, 2026

Bihar BPSSC ASI Technical Admit Card 2026: Steps to download admit card

Applicants may download the BPSSC Bihar Police Technical admit card 2026 from the official website by following the instructions provided here:

Step 1: Visit bpssc.bihar.gov.in, the official BPSSC website.

Step 2: On the home page, select the Advertisement No. 07/2026 – Download E-Admit Card for the Assistant Sub-Inspector (Technical) Preliminary Written Examination link.

Step 3: Enter the necessary login information, such as your date of birth or registration number and password.

Step 4: To obtain the admission card, submit the information.

Step 5: Take a clear printout of the hall pass after downloading it for later usage.

Direct link to download admit card

Bihar BPSSC ASI Technical Admit Card 2026: Exam Day Guidelines

Carry Printed Admit Card: Candidates appearing for the BPSSC Bihar Police ASI Technical Preliminary Examination must carry a printed copy of their ASI Technical Admit Card 2026 to the exam centre.

Bring Valid Photo ID: Candidates must also carry a valid government-issued photo identity proof for verification at the examination centre.

Additional Documents: Candidates should carry any additional documents mentioned in the instructions provided on the admit card.

Passport-Sized Photographs: If required as per the admit card instructions, candidates should also carry the specified number of recent passport-sized photographs.

Candidates are advised to regularly visit the official BPSSC website for the latest updates and detailed information regarding the examination.