Bihar Board To Close Class 10 Scrutiny Registration Window Today; Check Eligibility Criteria, How to apply

Starting today, April 9, the Bihar Board Class 10 scrutiny and compartment exam registration period will be closed by the Bihar School Examination Board Patna (BSEB). The BSEB Class 10 scrutiny fee must be paid by students in order to start the reevaluation process. Students must pay an amount of Rs 120 for each subject they want to have examined. The board will release updated results for the affected candidates if any disparities are found during the scrutiny process.
Eligibility Criteria
In order to give students who failed one or more subjects on their regular exams an opportunity to pass those subjects and avoid having to repeat the entire academic year, the Bihar Board is planning compartment exams for 2024. The Bihar Board Class 10 compartment exam 2024 is open to applicants who received at least 150 overall but failed one or more subjects.
Students are not, however, eligible to take the BSEB Matric compartment exams in 2024 if they fail more than two subjects. By May 31, 2024, the results of these compartment exams will be made public.
How to register?
Students can register on the official website, secondary.biharboardonline.com, for the compartment exam and scrutiny for the BSEB Class 10 result 2024.
Check out secondary.biharboardonline.com, the official website.
Click the link for the Bihar Board Class 10 scrutiny on the homepage.
Enter your login information, such as your code and roll number.
Select a topic to examine in detail.
After paying the cost, submit the form.
Print it out for future use.
In order to register and finish the scrutiny form, students need to provide their date of birth, roll code, and roll number. Before paying the fee, the student must tick the box next to the subject or subjects for which they must apply online for answer book evaluation. You can use a debit card, credit card, or net banking to pay the scrutiny fee.
A petition for scrutiny may be filed by any student who failed no more than two courses in the Annual Secondary Examination of 2024. The notice states that any mistakes in the total marks given will be fixed.
