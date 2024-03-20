Bihar Board Result: BSEB 12th Result 2024 Soon; Know Official Websites And Result Date

Photo Credit: Pixabay

The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) is expected to announce the results of Class 12th or Intermediate final exams soon. Currently, there is no official confirmation from the BSEB about the result announcement, however, News18 has reported that the results will likely be out before Holi which is on 25 March 2024.

Some reports also state that results could be out today. The Class 12 exams were held between February 1 and February 12. Notably BSEB has already made available the Answer Keys for the objective-type questions. Last year, Bihar Board 12th Results were declared on 21 March.

Once the results are announced, students can check their scores on the official BSEB website, biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in. To access their results, candidates will be required to provide their roll code and roll number.

How to check result:

Step 1: Visit the BSEB's official website biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the Bihar Board 12th Result 2024 link

Step 3: Click on submit

Step 4: View the result and click on downloadThe Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) is expected to announce the results of Class 12th or Intermediate final exams soon. Currently, there is no official confirmation from the BSEB about the result announcement, however, News18 has reported that the results will likely be out before Holi which is on 25 March 2024.