Bihar Board Releases Madhyamik Class 10th Special & Compartment Exam 2026 Admit Cards; Here's How to Download Hall Ticket

Bihar Board Inter Exam Date 2026: The Bihar School Examination Board has issued an important notice concerning the admit cards for the Madhyamik Special Examination 2026 and Madhyamik Compartmental Examination 2026. Candidates, parents, and school administrators can now access admit cards via official websites.

In case of any issue, candidates can reach out at Help Desk No-: 9430429722, 0612-2232239 (10 AM to 6 PM) or Help Desk Email-: bseb@antiersolutions.com.

Direct Link To Download Admit Card

Bihar Board Inter Exam Date 2026: Key Highlights

Admit cards are available on the official websites:

exam.biharboardonline.org

biharboardonline.com

The admit cards will remain available till May 6, 2026.

Bihar Board Inter Exam Date 2026: Exam Dates

Internal Assessment/Practical Exams: April 29 to April 30, 2026

Theory Exams: May 2 to May 6, 2026

Bihar Board Inter Exam Date 2026: Admit Card

School authorities can download the BSEB 12th admit card 2026 for the supplementary exam using the steps:

Step 1: Visit the official website at exam.biharboardonline.org/

Step 2: Log in using school credentials such as User ID and Password.

Step 3: Download the admit card for students

Step 4: Take a printout and distribute it among the students

Bihar Board Inter Exam Date 2026: Scribe Facility

As per Government of India guidelines (Department of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities):

Scribe/Writer facility is allowed.

Compensatory time of 20 minutes per hour will be provided.

Candidates must apply to the concerned authority at least one week before the exam.

Bihar Board Inter Exam Date 2026: Eligibility Details

Admit cards are valid only for Sent-up/Screened/Passed candidates.

The following are not eligible:

Non-sent-up candidates

Failed or absent candidates

Candidates with cancelled registration

The official notification also stated that the principal of the concerned school is requested to download the admit card of the candidates appearing in the examination from his school from the said website and ensure that it is received by the concerned candidate with his signature and seal and also maintain the admit card distribution register and keep it safe.



The concerned candidates are advised to obtain their admit card (signed and stamped by the school principal) from their school principal and present their admit card (signed and stamped by the school principal) in the school during the period from

Check Official Notification Here