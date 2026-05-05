Bihar Board Releases First OFSS Selection List For Class 11 Admission 2026–28; Enrollment Open Till May 12

Bihar Board First OFSS Selection List For Class 11 Admission 2026–28: The Bihar School Examination Board has released the first selection list for admission to Class 11 for the Intermediate session 2026–28, bringing the admission process into its next stage for thousands of students across the state.

The selection list has been published through the Online Facilitation System for Students (OFSS) for admission to Intermediate courses in schools and colleges recognised by the board.

Students whose names appear in the first selection list must complete admission in their allotted institutions between May 5 and May 12, 2026. The board has made it clear that those who fail to take admission within the given period will have their candidature cancelled for the current academic session.

बिहार विद्यालय परीक्षा समिति से मान्यता प्राप्त सभी इण्टरस्तरीय शिक्षा प्रदान करने वाले शिक्षण संस्थानों में इण्टरमीडिएट सत्र 2026-2028 में नामांकन हेतु प्रथम चयन सूची जारी करने के संबंध में विद्यार्थियों एवं संबंधित प्राचार्यों के लिए आवश्यक सूचना। — Bihar School Examination Board (@officialbseb) May 5, 2026

Bihar Board OFSS Selection List Class 11 Admission 2026–28: Enrollment process begins across bihar

The admission exercise follows the online application window that was held earlier this year. Students who had passed Class 10 were invited to apply through the OFSS portal, and the board has now prepared the first merit-based allotment list after considering factors such as marks obtained in the secondary examination, reservation category, and the institution and faculty preferences filled in the application form.

The Bihar School Examination Board has also directed principals and heads of institutions to remain present during the enrollment period and ensure that admission work is carried out smoothly.

Schools have been instructed to update the list of admitted students daily on the OFSS portal. The final deadline for institutions to update enrollment data online is May 13, 2026.

Bihar Board OFSS Selection List Class 11 Admission 2026–28: Important Dates

First selection list released: May 5, 2026

Admission window for students selected in the first list: May 5 to May 12, 2026

Slide-Up option available after enrollment: May 5 to May 12, 2026

Window to add fresh preferences or revise old choices for students not selected in the first list: May 5 to May 12, 2026

Last date for institutions to update admitted students’ details online: May 13, 2026

Bihar Board OFSS Selection List Class 11 Admission 2026–28: Fees

At the time of submitting the Common Application Form, students had already paid ₹350.

This includes ₹150 as application fee and ₹200 as processing fee.

The board has said no separate application fee can be charged by schools.

Institutions are allowed to collect only admission fee and other approved charges as per rules.

Bihar Board OFSS Selection List Class 11 Admission 2026–28: How to Check Selection Status and Complete Admission

Step 1: Visit the OFSS portal and log in using your User ID and Password.

Step 2: Check the allotted institution and faculty under the selection status section.

Step 3: Download the Intimation Letter from the portal.

Step 4: Visit the allotted school or college with the printed Intimation Letter and required documents.

Step 5: Complete admission between May 5 and May 12 to keep your candidature valid.

Bihar Board OFSS Selection List Class 11 Admission 2026–28: Requird documents

Students will need to carry their Class 10 marksheet, pass certificate, school leaving certificate, migration certificate, character certificate, caste certificate (if applicable), passport-size photographs, and photocopies of these documents at the time of admission.

Bihar Board OFSS Selection List Class 11 Admission 2026–28: Slide-Up option and fresh preferences

Students who are selected in the first list but wish to be considered for a higher-preference institution or faculty can use the Slide-Up option after completing admission at the allotted institution.

At the same time, students whose names do not appear in the first selection list can submit fresh preferences or revise their earlier choices during the same period. The board has clarified that no extra charge will be taken from students for revising preferences for consideration in the second selection list.

Bihar Board OFSS Selection List Class 11 Admission 2026–28: Schools told to avoid last-minute rush

The Bihar School Examination Board has advised institutions to set up enough admission counters so that students do not face crowding during the enrollment period.

For any difficulty, students can contact the OFSS helpline numbers 0612-2230009 and 0612-2230051.