 Bihar Board Releases BSSTET 2023 Admit Card; Exam On Feb 23-24
The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) administers the Bihar School Teacher Eligibility Test (BSTET) for the position of teachers for Class 1 to 5.

Siksha MUpdated: Friday, February 16, 2024, 07:53 PM IST
article-image
Bihar Board Releases BSSTET 2023 Admit Card; Exam On Feb 23-24 | Representational pic

The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has released the admit card for the Bihar Special School Teacher Eligibility Test (BSSTET 2023). Qualified candidates should acquire their hall tickets from the official website results.biharboardonline.com.

Furthermore, the board has furnished a practice test hyperlink for candidates to adequately ready themselves.

The BSSTET 2023 exam is set for February 23 and 24 and will take place in one session, following the predetermined schedule. The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) administers the Bihar School Teacher Eligibility Test (BSTET) for the position of teachers for Class 1 to 5.

Candidates must review the information provided in their admission cards to prepare for the test. By obtaining the BSSTET Admit Card 2024, candidates can access important details such as their BSSTET Roll Number, Exam Center, Reporting Time, and Exam Date.

article-image

Here are the steps to download the BSSTET 2023 admit card:

Visit the official website results.biharboardonline.com.

On the homepage, locate and click on the BSSTET 2023 admit card link.

Enter your login credentials and proceed.

Verify the details and download the admit card.

Make sure to take a printout for future reference.

