Bihar Board Registration 2027: BSEB Opens Class 10, 12 Application Window; Apply By September 16

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Bihar Board Class 10, 12 Registration 2027: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has begun the registration process for the Bihar Board Class 10 and 12 examinations 2027 today, August 25, 2026. All students are requested by Board Chairman Dr. Tyagarajan SM to complete their 2027 Matriculation and Intermediate final application forms by the deadline. September 16, 2026, is the deadline for finishing the registration process and paying the fee. Exam dates for Classes 10 and 12 will be announced shortly.

Bihar Board Class 10, 12 Registration 2027: Important dates

Registration begins: August 25, 2026

Last date to complete registration: September 16, 2026

Last date to pay the registration fee: September 16, 2026

Bihar Board Class 10, 12 exam dates: To be announced shortly

Bihar Board Class 10, 12 Registration 2027: Official websites to register

Bihar Board Intermediate Exams 2027: intermediate.biharboardonline.com

BSEB Matric board exams 2027: exam.biharboardonline.org

Bihar Board Class 10, 12 Registration 2027: Steps to register

Step 1: Visit your respective school or college to complete the registration process.

Step 2: Contact the school principal or concerned authority handling the registration.

Step 3: Fill in all the required details carefully and ensure that the information provided is accurate.

Step 4: Review the details before submitting the registration form to avoid errors.

Step 5: Complete the registration process as instructed by the school authorities.

Step 6: Obtain a printout of the completed registration form after submission.

Step 7: Make sure the printout carries the principal's signature, school seal and date.

Step 8: Keep the signed and stamped copy safely for future reference.

Bihar Board Class 10, 12 Registration 2027: Important instructions for filling application form

Verify Personal Details: Check that your name, parent’s name, subjects, date of birth and other details are correct.

Upload Recent Photograph: Attach a recent colour passport-size photograph as required.

Upload Signature: Upload your signature in the prescribed size and format.

Enter Contact Details: Provide a valid and active email address and mobile number in the designated fields.

Submit Signed Declaration: Submit the declaration form duly signed by you and your parent/guardian, along with the principal’s signature and school seal, confirming that all information provided is correct.

For more information, candidates are advised to visit the official website.