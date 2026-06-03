Bihar Board Opens Error Correction Window For D.P.Ed Dummy Admit Cards 2026 Till June 5

Patna: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has opened a correction facility for dummy admit cards of students enrolled in the Diploma in Physical Education (D.P.Ed.) course for the 2026 examinations. The correction window will remain available from June 3 to June 5, giving candidates an opportunity to rectify errors before the final admit cards are issued.

The facility is meant for trainees of D.P.Ed. courses recognised by the National Council for Teacher Education (NCTE) and affiliated with the Bihar School Examination Board. It covers students of the first-year training session 2025–27 and the second-year training session 2024–26 whose examination forms were submitted online between February 9 and February 22, 2026.

According to an official notification issued by the board, dummy admit cards have been uploaded on the D.P.Ed. portal and can be accessed by institutions during the specified period.

Principals asked to verify details

The board has directed principals of affiliated institutes to download three copies of each student's dummy admit card from the portal. Two signed and sealed copies must be provided to the concerned trainee, while the third copy should be retained by the institution for record purposes.

Students are required to carefully examine the details mentioned on the admit card. If any discrepancies are found, they must make the necessary corrections on the document and submit it to the principal after signing it.

The board stated that principals should verify the requested changes against college records before updating the details on the online portal.

Errors in personal details can be corrected

Candidates can seek corrections in details such as their name, parents' names, gender, religion, disability category, photograph, and signature if any mistakes are noticed.

However, BSEB has made it clear that a complete change of a trainee's name, mother's name, or father's name will not be accepted under any circumstances.

The board has also warned that no additional opportunity for corrections will be provided after June 5. Students and institutions have therefore been advised to complete the verification process within the stipulated deadline to avoid complications during the examination process.