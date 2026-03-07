Bihar Board Opens Class 10 Answer Key Objection Window 2026; Raise Challenges Until March 13

Bihar Board 10th Exam 2026: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has opened the objection window for the Class 10 (Matric) exams today. Students finding any discrepancies can raise objections against the answer key. The last day to submit the corrections is March 13, 2026, until 5 PM.

The Bihar Board Exam was earlier conducted from February 17 to February 25, 2026. Students can utilize the answer keys released on the official website to check the correct answers for the objective-type questions asked in the examination.

Candidates should note that the objections can only be raised through the online portal. Candidates will also have the objection to file objections subject-wise. The objections submitted will further be reviewed by the bihar board final committee and based on that review, the final answer key will be published

Bihar Board 10th Exam 2026: How To Raise Objections

Candidates can register the objections against the provisional answer key by following the steps below:

Go to the official objection portal on the official BSEB website.

Next click on link for Register objection regarding Answer Key Matric Exam 2026

Next add the login credentials such as roll code, roll number and serial number

Select the specific subject and question for which the objection needs to be raised.

Provide the supporting documents for the objection.

Submit the objection form and save the form.

Check Objection Window Here

Bihar Board 10th Exam 2026: How to Download Answer Keys

Candidates can check out the following details for the Bihar Board 10th Exam 2026:

Go to the official BSEB website

Next, click the provided direct link.

Enter the login credentials, such as the roll code and roll number.

The provisional answer key will appear on the screen.

Candidates can download and save the answer key for future reference.