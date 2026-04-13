Bihar Board Matric Special & Compartment Exam 2026 Schedule Out: Check Exam Datesheet Here

Bihar Board Matric Special & Compartment Exam 2026: The Bihar School Examination Committee has released the examination schedule for the Matric Special Examination, 2026, and the Matric Compartmental Examination, 2026, on social media handles.

The BSEB Class 10 Compartment exam for 2026 will be held from May 2 to 6, 2026. The BSEB 10th Compartment exam 2026 is scheduled in two shifts, i.e., one in the morning from 9.30 am to 12.45 pm and one in the evening from 2 pm to 5.15 pm.

Bihar Board Matric Special & Compartment Exam 2026: Datesheet

May 2, 2026

First Sitting (09:30 AM – 12:45 PM): Mother Tongue (Hindi, Urdu, Bangla, Maithili)

Second Sitting (02:00 PM – 05:15 PM): Second Language (Bengali, Hindi, Urdu, Sanskrit)

May 4, 2026

First Sitting (09:30 AM – 12:45 PM): Science, Music

Second Sitting (02:00 PM – 05:15 PM): Social Science

May 5, 2026

First Sitting (09:30 AM – 12:45 PM): Mathematics / Home Science (for eligible candidates)

Second Sitting (02:00 PM – 05:15 PM): English (General)

May 6, 2026

First Sitting (09:30 AM – 12:45 PM): Elective Subjects (Higher Math, Commerce, Arabic, Persian, Sanskrit, etc.)

Second Sitting (02:00 PM – 05:15 PM): Vocational Elective Subjects (Security, Beautician, Tourism, Retail, Electronics, IT, etc.)

Bihar Board Matric Special & Compartment Exam 2026: Practical Exams

The official notification has stated that for subjects such as Science, Music, Art, Home Science, etc., the practical exams for Intermediate will be conducted at the district headquarters from April 29, 2026, to April 30, 2026.

The Internal Assessment for subjects like Science, Music, Art, Home Science, etc., will include Literacy Activity and Project Work. For technical subjects such as Agriculture, Computer Science, IT/ITES, Electronics, Beauty & Wellness, Retail, Tourism & Hospitality, Automobile, etc., practical exams and internal assessments will be conducted at the school level. The marks must be uploaded on the board’s website by the school principal by May 04, 2026.

The official notification added that at the district level, the work of scanning and uploading answer sheets will be carried out at the District Education Officer’s office (evaluation center) from May 5th, 2026.

Bihar Board Matric Special & Compartment Exam 2026: Important Instructions

As per the official notification, candidates must follow the instructions below:

Students will be given 15 minutes to read and understand the question paper.

Students must use the “cool-off” time only for reading, analyzing questions, and planning answers. Writing during this time is strictly prohibited.

Candidates taking compartment or special exams must carefully review their subject codes and exam times.

Admit cards and exam center information will be released separately on the official website.