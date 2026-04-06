Bihar Board Matric Scrutiny 2026 Closes Tomorrow; Apply Now At matric.biharboardscrutiny.com

Bihar Board Matric Scrutiny 2026: The Bihar Board of Secondary Education will conclude the Bihar Board Matric 2026 Scrutiny Window tomorrow, i.e., on April 7, 2026.

Students unhappy with their grades in one or more subjects can apply for the re-evaluation or scrutiny of answers for the Matric Annual Examination 2026 on the official website.

In case of any issues with the scrutiny, candidates can reach out to the Help Desk Email at matricscrutinyhelpdesk@gmail.com from 10 AM - 6 PM

Direct Link To Apply Here

Bihar Board Matric Scrutiny 2026: Important Dates

Scrutiny Application Start Date: April 1, 2026

Scrutiny Application Last Date to Apply: April 7, 2026

Bihar Board Matric Scrutiny 2026: How To Apply For Scrutiny

Candidates can check out the steps below to apply for the scrutiny:

Step 1: Go to the official website of the Bihar Board Matric and click on “Apply for Scrutiny (Annual Secondary Examination 2026)." ”.

Step 2: Enter your Roll Code, Roll Number, and Date of Birth (example: 52002–26000125–27-05-2010), create a password, and register. Keep this password safe for future use.

Step 3: Add login credentials, such as the roll code, roll number, and password. After logging in, the scrutiny application form will appear with all your subject details.

Step 4: Select the subject(s) for which you want scrutiny by ticking the checkbox next to them.

Step 5: Click on the Fee Payment (Make Payment) button. Payment can be made via debit card, credit card, or net banking. After payment, students must check within 24 hours whether the amount has been deducted from their bank account. If the payment is not received in the board’s account, the application will be considered incomplete and rejected.

Bihar Board Matric Scrutiny 2026: Application Fee

Candidates will have to pay the application fee of Rs 120 per subject fee using a debit card, a credit card, or net banking

Bihar Board Matric Scrutiny 2026: Website To Apply For Scrutiny

matric.biharboardscrutiny.com

biharboardonline.com