Bihar Board Matric Scrutiny 2026: Application Window Opens From April 1

Bihar Board Matric Scrutiny 2026: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has issued an official notification regarding the scrutiny (re-evaluation) of answers for the Matric Annual Examination 2026. On March 29, 2026, the board declared the Class 10 results.

Students who are dissatisfied with their grades in one or more subjects can apply for a review. The online application process will run from April 1 to April 7, 2026.

Additionally, BSEB has announced that the application window for the Matric Special Examination 2026 and Matric Compartmental Examination 2026 will be open from April 1 to April 7, 2026.

The board intends to release the results for the Matric Special Examination 2026 and Matric Compartmental Examination 2026 exams by May 31, 2026, ensuring that students do not miss an academic year and can proceed with admissions to higher classes without delay. Further information will be provided in due course.

Bihar Board Matric Scrutiny 2026: Important Dates

Result Declaration: March 29, 2026

Scrutiny Application Start Date: April 1, 2026

Scrutiny Application Last Date to Apply: April 7, 2026

Special & Compartment Exam Form Dates: April 1 to April 7, 2026

Special & Compartment Exam Expected Result: By May 31, 2026

According to the official notification, detailed instructions for the application process will be issued separately.

Bihar Board Matric Scrutiny 2026: How To Check Results

The Class 10 (Matric) Result 2026 was announced byBihar School Examination Board (BSEB) today at an official press conference. Here how to check the results:

Step 1: Visit the board's websites: matricbiharboard.com and results.biharboardonline.com.

Step 2: Access the link for the BSEB Class 10 Result 2026.

Step 3: Enter the Bihar Board 10th Result 2026 Roll Number and Roll Code, then click the "Submit" button.

Step 4: The scorecard for the results will appear on screen.

Step 5: Download and save the Bihar Board Matric Result 2026 for future reference.