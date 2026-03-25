Bihar Board Likely To Announce BSEB 10th Results 2026 On March 27; Check More Details Here

Bihar Board 10th Results 2026: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) is expected to release the BSEB Class 10th Results on March 27, 2026, according to various media reports. Candidates can view the BSEB 10th result 2026 on the official website, biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in.

Candidates will need their roll number and roll code to view their scorecard PDFs online. Students are advised to keep their admit cards handy in order to check their results.

Bihar Board 10th Results 2026: Official Websites To Check

interbiharboard.com

bsebexam.com

results.biharboardonline.com

Bihar Board 10th Results 2026: How To Download?

Candidates can check out the steps below for the Bihar Board 10th results 2026:

Step 1: Visit the official website, biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in.

Step 2: Click on the link for ‘BSEB Matric Result 2026.'

Step 3: Add your roll number and roll code and send the details.

Step 4: Your result will be displayed on the screen.

Step 5: Download and save a copy for later use.

Bihar Board 10th Results 2026: Details Mentioned

Candidates will be able to view their results by logging in with their credentials on the official website. The Bihar 10th results marksheet will carry the following information:

Candidate name and Roll number

Name of exam and Exam details

Father's name and Mother's name

Subjects and Marks scored

Total marks and Qualifying status