Bihar Board ITI Language Exam 2026 Admit Card To Be Available From Tomorrow; Exams On April 29 & 30

Bihar Board ITI Exam 2026: The Bihar School Examination Board has released an important notice regarding admit cards for candidates appearing in the Industrial Training Higher Secondary Level Language Examination, 2026 (in any two subjects among Hindi, English, and Urdu). Candidates can download their original admit cards from the official website at iti.biharboardonline.org starting tomorrow.
The notification also stated that candidates who have already submitted their application forms and examination fees, as well as their guardians and the heads of the relevant Industrial Training Institutes, have been informed that the examination will take place on April 29 and 30, 2026.
The original admit cards will be available on the website from 15.04.2026. Institute heads must log in using their user ID and password and ensure that all candidates can download their admit cards from the same date.
Bihar Board ITI Exam 2026: How to Download Bihar ITI Language Exam Admit Card 2026
If you want to download your admit card, follow these steps:
Step 1: Visit the official website:
Step 2: Click on the “Admit Card Download” link on the homepage
Step 3: Enter your User ID and Password
Step 4: Click on the Submit button
Step 5: Your admit card will appear on the screen
Step 6: Download it and take a printout for future use
Bihar Board ITI Language Exam 2026 Admit Card: Examination Schedule
Candidates can check out the examination schedule below:
29 April 2026 (Wednesday)
First Shift: 09:30 AM – 12:45 PM
(Cool-off time: 09:30 AM – 09:45 AM)
Subject: Hindi (106)
Duration: 3 hours 15 minutes
Second Shift: 02:00 PM – 05:15 PM
(Cool-off time: 02:00 PM – 02:15 PM)
Subject: English (105)
Duration: 3 hours 15 minutes
30 April 2026 (Thursday)
First Shift: 09:30 AM – 12:45 PM
(Cool-off time: 09:30 AM – 09:45 AM)
Subject: Urdu (107)