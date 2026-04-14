Bihar Board ITI Language Exam 2026 Admit Card To Be Available From Tomorrow; Exams On April 29 & 30

Bihar Board ITI Exam 2026: The Bihar School Examination Board has released an important notice regarding admit cards for candidates appearing in the Industrial Training Higher Secondary Level Language Examination, 2026 (in any two subjects among Hindi, English, and Urdu). Candidates can download their original admit cards from the official website at iti.biharboardonline.org starting tomorrow.

The notification also stated that candidates who have already submitted their application forms and examination fees, as well as their guardians and the heads of the relevant Industrial Training Institutes, have been informed that the examination will take place on April 29 and 30, 2026.

The original admit cards will be available on the website iti.biharboardonline.org from 15.04.2026. Institute heads must log in using their user ID and password and ensure that all candidates can download their admit cards from the same date.

Bihar Board ITI Exam 2026: How to Download Bihar ITI Language Exam Admit Card 2026

If you want to download your admit card, follow these steps:

Step 1: Visit the official website: iti.biharboardonline.org

Step 2: Click on the “Admit Card Download” link on the homepage

Step 3: Enter your User ID and Password

Step 4: Click on the Submit button

Step 5: Your admit card will appear on the screen

Step 6: Download it and take a printout for future use

Bihar Board ITI Language Exam 2026 Admit Card: Examination Schedule

Candidates can check out the examination schedule below:

29 April 2026 (Wednesday)

First Shift: 09:30 AM – 12:45 PM

(Cool-off time: 09:30 AM – 09:45 AM)

Subject: Hindi (106)

Duration: 3 hours 15 minutes

Second Shift: 02:00 PM – 05:15 PM

(Cool-off time: 02:00 PM – 02:15 PM)

Subject: English (105)

Duration: 3 hours 15 minutes

30 April 2026 (Thursday)

First Shift: 09:30 AM – 12:45 PM

(Cool-off time: 09:30 AM – 09:45 AM)

Subject: Urdu (107)