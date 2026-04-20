 Bihar Board Issues Admit Cards For Secondary Special & Compartment Exams 2026; Here's How to Download Hall Ticket
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Bihar Board Issues Admit Cards For Secondary Special & Compartment Exams 2026; Here's How to Download Hall Ticket

The Bihar School Examination Board has released admit cards for Inter Compartment & Special Exams 2026 on its official website. Exams will be held from April 29 to May 6. Students must collect signed admit cards from schools and follow the schedule mentioned.

Gauri DeekondaUpdated: Monday, April 20, 2026, 12:45 PM IST
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Bihar Board Inter Exam Date 2026: The Bihar School Examination Board has issued an important notice concerning the admit cards for the Madhyamik Special Examination 2026 and Madhyamik Compartmental Examination 2026. Candidates, parents, and school administrators can now access admit cards via official websites.

In case of any issue, candidates can reach out at Help Desk No-: 9430429722, 0612-2232239 (10 AM to 6 PM) or Help Desk Email-: bseb@antiersolutions.com.

Bihar Board Inter Exam Date 2026: Key Highlights

Admit cards are available on the official websites:

exam.biharboardonline.org

biharboardonline.com

The admit cards will remain available till May 6, 2026.

Bihar Board Inter Exam Date 2026: Exam Dates

Internal Assessment/Practical Exams: April 29 to April 30, 2026

Theory Exams: May 2 to May 6, 2026

Bihar Board Inter Exam Date 2026: Admit Card 

School authorities can download the BSEB 12th admit card 2026 for the supplementary exam using the steps: 

Visit intermediate.biharboardonline.com.

Log in using school credentials 

Download the admit card for students

Take a printout and distribute among the students

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