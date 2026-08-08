Bihar Board Inter Special/Compartmental Exam 2026: Marksheet Distribution Begins; Check How To Collect

Official notice

Bihar Board Inter Special/Compartmental Exam 2026: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has started the distribution of marksheets and other important documents for students who appeared in the Intermediate Special/Compartmental Examination 2026.

As per the latest BSEB notice, the documents have been made available at the offices of the respective District Education Officers (DEOs) from August 7, 2026.

Students who appeared for the special or compartmental examination do not need to visit the DEO office directly. The board has instructed the heads of Plus Two schools and colleges to collect the documents on behalf of students enrolled at their institutions.

BSEB Inter Special/Compartmental 2026: Documents available

The following documents have been sent to the respective DEO offices:

Intermediate Special/Compartmental Examination 2026 marksheets

Provisional-cum-Migration Certificates

C.T.R.

Revised marksheets issued after scrutiny

The documents are available at the DEO offices from August 7, 2026.

Bihar Board Inter Special/Compartmental Exam 2026: How will students get their marksheets?

BSEB has asked the heads of +2 schools and colleges to collect the documents of students belonging to their respective institutions from the concerned DEO office.

Students should therefore contact their school or college to find out when the documents will be distributed.

Bihar Board Inter Special/Compartmental Exam 2026: What students need to do

Step 1: Contact the concerned +2 school or college.

Step 2: Check with the institution regarding collection of the marksheet and other documents.

Step 3: Collect the documents from the school or college after they have been received from the DEO office.

Step 4: Check the details printed on the marksheet and other certificates carefully.

Bihar Board Inter Special/Compartmental Exam 2026: Students advised to contact their schools

The BSEB has specifically advised candidates who appeared in the Intermediate Special/Compartmental Examination 2026 to approach their respective +2 school or college for their marksheets, Provisional-cum-Migration Certificate and other documents.

The latest arrangement means that students will receive their documents through their institutions rather than having to collect them directly from the DEO office.

Candidates should keep in touch with their schools and colleges for further information on the date and process of distribution.