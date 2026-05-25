Bihar Board Inter Special, Compartment Exam 2026 Scrutiny Window Opens Today At intermediate.biharboardonline.com; Students Can Apply Till May 29

Bihar Board Inter Special, Compartment Exam 2026 Scrutiny Window Opens: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has opened the scrutiny application window for students who appeared in the Intermediate Special Examination 2026 and Intermediate Compartmental Examination 2026. Candidates who are not satisfied with their marks in one or more subjects can now apply online for scrutiny of their answer sheets.

The board had declared the results of the special and compartment exams on May 23, 2026. Following the announcement, BSEB released a notification stating that the scrutiny process will begin from May 25 and continue till May 29, 2026.

Students can submit their applications through the official websites, BSEB Scrutiny Portal and BSEB Online Portal.

Direct link for scrutiny portal

Bihar Board Inter Special, Compartment Exam 2026 Scrutiny Window Opens: Scrutiny application dates & fee

Application Start Date: May 25, 2026

Last Date to Apply: May 29, 2026

Scrutiny Fee: Rs 120 per subject

The fee can be paid online through debit card, credit card, or net banking.

Bihar Board Inter Special, Compartment Exam 2026 Scrutiny Window Opens: How to apply for BSEB inter scrutiny 2026

Students can follow these steps to apply online:

Step 1: Visit the official website

Step 2: Click on “Apply for Scrutiny (Intermediate Special and Compartmental Examination 2026)”

Step 3: Enter roll code, roll number, and date of birth

Step 4: Create a password and complete registration

Step 5: Log in using the credentials created during registration

Step 6: Select the subject(s) for scrutiny by ticking the checkbox

Step 7: Pay the prescribed scrutiny fee online

Step 8: Submit the application form and save a copy for future reference

Direct link for scrutiny portal

The board has advised students to confirm within 24 hours whether the payment amount has been successfully transferred to the board’s account. If the transaction remains incomplete, the scrutiny request will not be accepted.

Bihar Board Inter Special, Compartment Exam 2026 Scrutiny Window Opens: What will be checked during scrutiny?

According to the notification issued by BSEB, the scrutiny process will focus on specific evaluation-related errors. These include:

Verification of marks mentioned on the cover page and inner pages

Rechecking of total marks calculation

Evaluation of unanswered or unevaluated questions, if any

Correction of discrepancies found during verification

Direct link for scrutiny portal

The board also clarified that marks may increase, decrease, or remain unchanged after scrutiny.