Bihar Board Inter Special & Compartment Exam 2026 Schedule Released: Check Full Timetable Here

Bihar Board Inter Special & Compartment Exam 2026 Schedule: The Bihar School Examination Board released the examination schedule for the Intermediate Special Examination, 2026, and the Intermediate Compartmental Examination, 2026, on its official social media handles today.

Special and compartment exams will be held for students in the science, arts, commerce, and vocational streams who did not pass or want to improve their scores on the annual board exams.

According to the official schedule, the examinations will be held in two shifts per day from May 2 to May 11, 2026. The first sitting will be from 9:30 a.m. to 12:45 p.m., and the second from 2:00 p.m. to 5:15 p.m. Before each exam, students are given a 15-minute "cool-off" period to read and analyze the question papers.

Bihar Board Inter Special & Compartment Exam 2026 Schedule: Exam Dates and Subject Highlights

The exams will be conducted in two sittings for all the streams, such as science, commerce, and arts. The first sitting will be conducted from 9:30 a.m. to 12:45 p.m., and the second will begin from 2:00 p.m. to 5:15 p.m.

May 2: Hindi, Biology, History, English

May 4: Physics, Entrepreneurship, Psychology, Agriculture, Music, Hindi

May 5: English for all streams; Mathematics and Business Studies in the second shift

May 6: Chemistry, Economics, Accountancy, Geography, and Foundation Course

May 7: Sociology and Political Science, along with vocational trade papers

May 8: Home Science and Philosophy

May 9: Various languages such as Urdu, Sanskrit, Maithili, and others; computer science; multimedia

May 11: Various languages such as Magahi, Arabic, Bhojpuri, and a wide range of vocational subjects such as tourism, retail management, electronics, beauty and wellness, and IT/ITES.

Bihar Board Inter Special & Compartment Exam 2026 Schedule: Practical Exams

The board has also announced that practical examinations will be conducted between May 13 and May 14, 2026

Bihar Board Inter Special & Compartment Exam 2026 Schedule: Important Instructions

As per the official notification, the following instructions must be followed:

Students must use the “cool-off” time only for reading, analysing questions, and planning answers. Writing during this time is strictly prohibited.

Candidates appearing for compartment or special exams must carefully check their subject codes and exam timings.

Admit cards and exam center details will be released separately on the official website.